General Mills considers $3 bln sale of Progresso, Helper brands - Bloomberg

Nov 11 (Reuters) - General Mills Inc is considering
the sale of its soup brand Progresso and ready-to-eat meals
label Helper for $3 billion, Bloomberg News reported on
Thursday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
The Cheerios cereal maker is working with Goldman Sachs
Group Inc for the potential sale, which also includes
some of its smaller brands, the report said https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-11-11/general-mills-is-said-to-weigh-sale-of-progresso-helper-brands?sref=SCAzRb9t.
The move comes months after General Mills announced the sale
of its majority stake in the European operations of Yoplait to
French dairy cooperative Sodiaal in exchange for full ownership
of the yogurt maker's Canadian business.
Progresso, which General Mills acquired in 2001 when it
bought Pillsbury, offers canned soups, broths and chili, while
Helper sells boxed pasta meals.
The packaged food maker, which acquired Tyson Foods' pet
treats business earlier this year, reported upbeat quarterly
results in September, riding high on a surge in demand during
the pandemic.
General Mills and Goldman Sachs both declined Reuters'
requests for comment.
