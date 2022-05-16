Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces: Azovstal combat mission fulfilled

05/16/2022 | 05:35pm EDT
May 17 (Reuters) - The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said early on Tuesday that the servicemen defending the Azovstal steel plant have fulfilled their combat mission.

"The supreme military command ordered the commanders of the units stationed at Azovstal to save the lives of the personnel," the General Staff said in a statement on its Facebook account. "Efforts to rescue defenders who remain on the territory of Azovstal continue."

(Reporting in Melbourne by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2022
