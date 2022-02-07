General information about Grants

You can find all information about grants and contracts on the EuropeAid's website. This is the EU department that deals with development. It manages EU external aid and ensures that assistance is delivered.

The practical guide is the working tool explaining the procedures applying to external aid financed by the European Commission. It contains a specific section related to grants.

Those intending to apply for a grant should register in PADOR (Potential Applicant Data On-line Registration) and consult the calls for proposals on the website of the European Commission's EuropeAid co-operation office.