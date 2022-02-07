Log in
General information about Grants

02/07/2022 | 01:00pm EST
You can find all information about grants and contracts on the EuropeAid's website. This is the EU department that deals with development. It manages EU external aid and ensures that assistance is delivered.

The practical guide is the working tool explaining the procedures applying to external aid financed by the European Commission. It contains a specific section related to grants.

Those intending to apply for a grant should register in PADOR (Potential Applicant Data On-line Registration) and consult the calls for proposals on the website of the European Commission's EuropeAid co-operation office.

Disclaimer

European External Action Service published this content on 07 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2022 17:59:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
