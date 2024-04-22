STORY: On Saturday (April 20), Palestinian health authorities said at least 14 Palestinians, two of whom were identified by Palestinian sources and officials as a gunman and a 16 year-old boy, were killed during the raid, one of the heaviest casualty totals in the West Bank in months. Another man was killed on Friday (April 19).

Violence in the West Bank, already on the rise before the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, has escalated since with frequent army raids on militant groups, rampages by Jewish settlers in Palestinian villages and Palestinian street attacks.