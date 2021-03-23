Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Generali France Adopts Akur8 to Enhance Their Insurance Pricing Process

03/23/2021 | 03:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Generali France and Akur8 are thrilled to announce their multi-year partnership to boost Generali’s pricing capabilities in France. Both companies are happy about this collaboration, as their teams have been working together since last summer, applying Akur8’s Transparent AI-powered solution to boost Generali France’s rate-making capabilities. Partnering with the French entity of a leading global insurance carrier is a key milestone for Akur8, as well as renewed evidence of Generali’s commitment to innovation and technology.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210323005009/en/

Specifically developed for insurers, Akur8’s solution enhances insurers’ pricing processes by automating risk and demand modeling, using transparent Artificial Intelligence proprietary technology. The core benefits for insurers include a reduction in modeling time which will accelerate time to market, increase predictive power, while keeping full transparency and control on the models created.

By using Akur8, Generali France will be able to significantly reduce time-to-market and to offer even more targeted and personalized prices to their customers, further reinforcing their pledge to bring innovative and personalized solutions to their customer base.

Akur8 is thrilled to enter in a partnership with Generali, to empower them with a state-of-the-art risk modeling solution. Partnering with a global insurance leader such as Generali is a very important step for us, a pivotal point in our development trajectory. This partnership emphasizes the pioneer and forerunner spirit the Generali teams demonstrate, and we hope it will pave the way for further fruitful partnerships within the Generali Group.”, says Samuel Falmagne, CEO at Akur8.

“Our partnership with Generali France is a further demonstration of the robustness and attractiveness of Akur8’s solution for a global insurance carrier with a leading position in European markets.” says Brune de Linares, Chief of Sales at Akur8.

“Akur8’s solution is a strategic and state-of-the-art asset in helping enhance a process as core to our business as pricing. It is a reflection of our pledge to bring more innovation and personalization to generate ever more value for our customers.” says Jean-Charles Guizouarn, Head of Non-life Technical Studies at Generali France.

Akur8’s value very quickly came to light. Modeling speed is 5x faster, while keeping a thoroughly transparent and auditable process. The user-friendliness of the interface and the collaborative aspect of it are a great asset for the team, making it very easy-to-use, while enhancing internal communication. The responsiveness of the Akur8 team also was instrumental in our very fast learning curve.”, says Eyrich Samba, Actuarial Studies Manager at Generali France.

About Generali France
Generali France is one of the leading insurers in France, offering a complete range of insurance solutions (health, provident, assistance, property and liability), asset savings and asset management to more than 7.4 million people. Established in France since 1832, Generali France relies on the know-how and expertise of its 9,000 employees and its networks of commercial intermediaries, agents, brokers and partners to be a Lifetime Partner to its customer. As a company committed to a global CSR approach, Generali France supports its clients in their efforts to achieve a more responsible, sustainable and inclusive economy through solutions that are perfectly in line with the social and environmental challenges of today's world.

More information on www.generali.fr
Follow our news on Twitter.

About Akur8
Akur8 is revolutionizing insurance pricing with transparent AI. Akur8 developed a unique AI-based insurance pricing solution that automates modeling for insurance companies while keeping full transparency and control on the models created, as required by regulators worldwide. Akur8 is the only solution on the market reconciling Machine Learning and Actuarial worlds - enabling customer lifetime value-based price optimization.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:16aGREEN MINERALS AS  : signs LOI with OSI
AQ
03:16aZICCUM  : releases Annual Report for 2020
AQ
03:16aGENE MURTAGH : Kingspan Group PLC Acquisition
DJ
03:15aSEABIRD EXPLORATION PLC : Green Minerals AS signs LOI with OSI
AQ
03:15aAGEAS /  : organises Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
AQ
03:15aHAPAG-LLOYD  : Kepler Cheuvreux revises his opinion and turns to Neutral
MD
03:15aCHARIOT OIL & GAS  : Acquisition of Renewable and Hybrid Power Developer focused on Mining Sector in Africa
PU
03:13aDollar firms ahead of Powell testimony, housing measures hit kiwi
RE
03:12aChina worries weigh on Asian stocks
RE
03:12aORIOLE RESOURCES  : Thani Stratex Djibouti Exploration Update
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED : GEELY AUTOMOBILE : China's Geely plans new EV unit after profit fell by a ..
2WeWork discloses $3.2 billion loss in 2020 as it seeks SPAC deal - source
3TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : China's Tencent faces concessions to win green light for giant videogamin..
4MICROSOFT CORPORATION : EXCLUSIVE: Box explores sale amid pressure from Starboard - sources
5NICOX S.A. : NICOX S A : NCX 470 Mont Blanc Phase 3 Glaucoma Trial Reaches 50% Enrollment Milestone

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ