Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Generalised administrative boundaries 01.01.2022: geodata

01/31/2022 | 02:49am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

31.01.2022 - New statistical information

Generalised administrative boundaries 01.01.2022: geodata
Theme Statistical basis and overviews
Attributed documents
  • ThemaKart map boundaries - Set 2022

    Set of map boundaries for the production of small-scale thematic maps

    Observation period: 2022

    Federal Statistical Office

    Published on 31.01.2022

    Spatial division: Communes



Social share
Cart

Order form

Disclaimer

Swiss Federal Statistical Office published this content on 31 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2022 07:48:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Latest news "Companies"
02:54aBH Macro Limited - Investor Statement - December 2021
PR
02:53aRecruiter SThree's annual profit nearly doubles on hiring boom
RE
02:52aNORDEA BANK ABP : Transaction in Own Shares
EQ
02:50aEquinor's Hammerfest LNG plant extends outage
RE
02:50aRouble heads towards one-week high vs dollar with Ukraine in focus
RE
02:50aHelium Ventures Plc - Half-year Report
PR
02:49aAUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : ANZ welcomes NSW small business support
PU
02:49aROAD VEHICLES IN 2021 : new registrations and stock
PU
02:49aLaing O'Rourke to replace diesel with hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) in all its plant
PU
02:49aGENERALISED ADMINISTRATIVE BOUNDARIES 01.01.2022 : geodata
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asia stocks make tentative gains, Brent tops $91
2Japan's factory output dips more than expected as risks emerge
3China home builders, suppliers issue spate of profit warnings as Evergr..
4Ryanair posts quarterly loss but says fares could rise this summer
5Portugal's PM Costa stuns with majority win in snap election

HOT NEWS