Generational Equity : Advises Central Lube & Wash in its Sale to Strickland Brothers

Generational Equity, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisor for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of its client, Central Lube & Wash to Strickland Brothers. The acquisition closed July 21, 2021.

Central Lube & Wash is comprised of two separate auto repair shops: Sco Mar LLC d/b/a Central Lube & Wash in Smithfield, North Carolina, and Citgo Quik Lube of Clayton, Inc. d/b/a Central Lube Car Care in Clayton, North Carolina (collectively known as Central Lube or “the Company”). Central Lube provides oil changes, state inspections, and vehicle maintenance services such as serpentine belt, air filter, transmission fluid, fuel filter, and fluid replacements, among other services.

Strickland Brothers is independently owned and operated and offers fast and friendly oil change services, along with a variety of preventative maintenance services for any vehicle. Drive thru oil changes, tire rotations, vehicle inspections, fleet service programs and a variety of other car maintenance services are also offered. Headquartered in Thomasville, North Carolina, the Company has multiple locations and is actively pursuing franchisees to expand the brand.

Tim Matthews, Owner of Central Lube & Wash, said, “We began our journey to evaluate and or sell our business in October 2020. We associated with Generational Equity shortly thereafter. We were well informed about what would take place as we maneuvered through the process. Upon deciding to move forward and sell our business we were teamed up with Genell Boyer.”

Matthews added, “Genell did an excellent job of making sure we were moving in the right direction with the correct information for us to make the many decisions presented to us along the way. Genell introduced us to several professionals who provided the proper information during the process to make critical decisions. It is hard to imagine being on the journey of selling your business without the guidance we received. Genell worked hard to keep us focused on the objective.”

“Strickland Brothers is very excited to continue to build on the amazing culture that Tim Matthews & Central Lube have built since inception. We look forward to serving the communities of Smithfield and Clayton,” stated Justin W. Strickland, CEO/President of Strickland Brothers.

Generational Equity Executive Managing Director, M&A-Technology Practice Leader, David Fergusson, and his team led by Senior M&A Advisor, Genell Boyer, with the support of Vice President Mergers & Acquisitions, Alex Mironov, successfully closed the deal. Senior Managing Director, Doug Morrow established the initial relationship with Central Lube & Wash.

“I was amazingly impressed with Tim Matthews & Justin Strickland and their teams. They worked efficiently, and diligently and showed me that when you want to get a deal done you get it done. I am anticipating a great future for both teams!” said Boyer.

About Generational Equity

Generational Equity, Generational Capital Markets (member FINRA/SIPC), Generational Wealth Advisors, Generational Consulting Group, and DealForce are part of the Generational Group, which is headquartered in Dallas and is one of the leading M&A advisory firms in North America.

With over 250 professionals located throughout North America, the companies help business owners release the wealth of their business by providing growth consulting, merger, acquisition, and wealth management services. Their six-step approach features strategic and tactical growth consulting, exit planning education, business valuation, value enhancement strategies, M&A transactional services, and wealth management.

The M&A Advisor named the company the 2017 and 2018 Investment Banking Firm of the Year and 2020 Valuation Firm of the Year. For more information, visit https://www.genequityco.com/ or the Generational Equity press room.

