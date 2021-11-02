Generational Equity Advises Dealer Solutions & Design in an Investment by KT Capital Partners

Generational Equity, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisor for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the facilitation of a significant equity investment by KT Capital Partners, LP into Dealer Solutions & Design LLC. As the advisor for the deal, Generational Equity has notched yet another successful transaction to its record of success. The transaction closed September 30, 2021.

Established in 2005, Dealer Solutions & Design, LLC (DSD) was the first company to create the “Concept to Completion” approach to designing and outfitting fixed operations facilities with shop equipment for new and renovated automobile dealerships. DSD has now been involved in over 700 facility projects. DSD is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia and was wholly owned by Alan Terry, CEO, Micheal Bolden, President, and Clayton Terry, Executive Vice President.

KT Capital Partners, LP is a leading private investment firm which invests in stable, established, and growing companies. They work closely with their partner-companies and provide capital, operating and strategic expertise, as well as a network of strategic industry contacts. The partners at KT Capital have extensive backgrounds in oversight of portfolio companies. Collectively, the partners at KT Capital have participated in all capacities from purchase to management to sale of over 130 companies during their careers. Jim Tapp and Peter Kacer are the Managing Directors that led the transaction for KT Capital.

“KT Capital is the perfect fit for DSD. We have significant growth plans so Jim and Peter’s experience in executing an add-on acquisition strategy across the country is critical to that success,” said Alan Terry, CEO of DSD.

Peter Kacer, Managing Director at KT Capital, stated, “We are excited to partner with the DSD executive team on their growth strategy for the coming years. Their unique value-added product and services offering is highly valued by their dealership customers, and their ability to work throughout the US provides significant growth opportunities going forward.”

Generational Equity Managing Director Don Ho was the lead dealmaker who successfully closed the transaction. Mr. Ho stated, “We are very excited to be a part of the transaction between Dealer Solutions & Design and KT Capital. We are very honored to have helped Alan Terry, Micheal Bolden, and Clayton Terry achieve their goal of partnering with the right team that will help them to continue to grow the business and enhance the Company’s offering and services to its customers.”

Mr. Ho added, “This transaction will allow Dealer Solutions and Design to be an even more dominant player in the automotive industry, while providing more resources and opportunities for its employees. The synergies from this transaction will expand DSD’s penetration into new geographic and customer markets, as well as provide the ability to cross pollinate with KT Capital’s portfolio companies to improve operational efficiencies and the entire customer experience. We are excited about the potential and future of Dealer Solutions & Design.”

Mr. Ho is a seasoned dealmaker who is supported by Generational Equity Executive Managing Director of M&A - Central Region, Michael Goss and by Jacob Mangalath, Vice President M&A.

About Generational Equity

Generational Equity, Generational Capital Markets (member FINRA/SIPC), Generational Wealth Advisors, Generational Consulting Group, and DealForce are part of the Generational Group, which is headquartered in Dallas and is one of the leading M&A advisory firms in North America.

With more than 250 professionals located throughout 16 offices in North America, the companies help business owners release the wealth of their business by providing growth consulting, merger, acquisition, and wealth management services. Their six-step approach features strategic and tactical growth consulting, exit planning education, business valuation, value enhancement strategies, M&A transactional services, and wealth management.

The M&A Advisor named the company the 2017 and 2018 Investment Banking Firm of the Year and Valuation Firm of the Year in 2020. For more information, visit https://www.genequityco.com/ or the Generational Equity press room.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211102005294/en/