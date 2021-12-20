Generational Equity Advises Eagle Contracting in Its Sale to Satterfield & Pontikes Construction

Generational Equity, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisor for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of its client Eagle Contracting, LP (Eagle) to Satterfield & Pontikes Construction, Inc. (S&P). The acquisition closed December 6, 2021.

Located in Fort Worth, Texas, Eagle is a prominent General Contractor performing work solely in the water and wastewater industry. Established in 1987, Eagle is consistently ranked as a leading environmental contractor in the United States. Eagle will retain its name and Roy Ewen, President and Billy Haynes, Vice President, will stay in their current leadership roles. The two will join the S&P Executive Team.

Founded in 1989 in Houston, Texas, S&P provides a full range of pre-construction, construction and consulting services through a variety of delivery methods including general contracting, construction manager at risk, and design-build. Serving both the public and private sectors regionally, and nationally, it is well-known as an innovator in construction management systems and has pioneered numerous technological advancements. S&P is a recognized leader in the aviation, education, healthcare, industrial, mission critical, and multi-family market sectors.

With the addition of Eagle, the S&P family of companies now includes six specialty construction subsidiaries also including Rollcon, Westway Construction, Greco Structures, Pontikes Development and Rocket Concrete Pumping.

“Satterfield & Pontikes is very pleased to have Eagle join our family of companies,” says Clay E. Morel, S&P’s President. “Water is a critical piece of the overall infrastructure equation, and it is now an important part of our business. Eagle has an outstanding reputation for delivering quality projects and their culture of integrity and collaboration mirrors our own.”

George A. Pontikes, Jr., Founder and CEO of Satterfield & Pontikes, points to the importance of Eagle’s reputation as a company that works collaboratively with its clients to deliver projects with certainty. “We have been very impressed not only with Eagle’s track record of completing projects on-time, but also with its approach of getting jobs done efficiently, safely and with the highest performance standards,” Pontikes says. “One of S&P’s core values is to ‘do the right thing for the right reason’ and with Eagle, we are certain we will maintain that in the water specialty market.”

Ewen agrees that each company offers something that fulfills a need the other has. “As we look to grow our business beyond North Texas, S&P’s existing offices in Dallas, Houston, Austin and San Antonio help us leverage our capabilities,” said Ewen. “Additionally, by accessing S&P’s back-of-the-house resources, including the technological innovations for which they are known, we can focus on what we do well and compete more easily with the other nationally-ranked contractors in our field.”

Generational Equity Executive Managing Director of M&A – Central Region, Michael Goss, and his team led by Senior M&A Advisor, Tex Garner, with support from Senior Vice President, Jon LePage successfully closed the deal. Senior Managing Director, Roger Dean established the initial relationship with Eagle.

“The merger of S&P and Eagle is based on mutual admiration and respect. Together, the union is stronger, and the future is brighter,” said Garner.

