Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Generational Equity Advises Global Research Group in its Investment by Associates International

12/31/2021 | 02:17pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Generational Equity, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisor for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the investment by Associates International in its client Global Research Group, Inc. (dba Prospect Direct). The transaction closed December 28, 2021.

Located in Dallas, Texas, Global Research Group (GRG) is one of the fastest growing lead generation companies serving top quality leads to a variety of high-ticket clients in the franchising, education, and wealth management verticals. The Company helps businesses find financially capable candidates to grow their brand or organization. The Company has delivered over 15,000 leads, run hundreds of campaigns, and is now one of the fastest growing lead generation companies in the world.

Associates International (Ai), is located in Wilmington, Delaware. Ai’s Marketing Implementation Solutions helps customers drive revenue and deliver value through print and digital communications. Born out of their long-standing CORE-4 services of printing, direct mail, cloud and wide-format, Ai executes the various elements of branding strategies using the latest digital marketing innovations and top-of-the-line press room equipment.

Generational Equity Executive Managing Director of M&A - Central Region, Michael Goss and his team led by Senior M&A Advisor, Cory Strickland, with support from Vice President, M&A, Jacob Mangalath successfully negotiated the investment by Ai. Senior Managing Director, Brian Hendershot established the initial relationship with GRG.

“As the M&A Advisor and as user of the services of Prospect Direct, I am thrilled to have been able to find the right investor and partner for the company which will help provide the capital and resources to continue on the incredible growth trajectory,” said Strickland.

He added, “I can’t wait to see how the company advances in the coming years.”

About Generational Equity

Generational Equity, Generational Capital Markets (member FINRA/SIPC), Generational Wealth Advisors, Generational Consulting Group, and DealForce are part of the Generational Group, which is headquartered in Dallas and is one of the leading M&A advisory firms in North America.

With more than 250 professionals located throughout 16 offices in North America, the companies help business owners release the wealth of their business by providing growth consulting, merger, acquisition, and wealth management services. Their six-step approach features strategic and tactical growth consulting, exit planning education, business valuation, value enhancement strategies, M&A transactional services, and wealth management.

The M&A Advisor named the company the 2017 and 2018 Investment Banking Firm of the Year and Valuation Firm of the Year in 2020. For more information, visit https://www.genequityco.com/ or the Generational Equity press room.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:37pTurkey's lira logs worst year in two decades under Erdogan
RE
03:37pCOVIVIO : Share capital variation notice for the period between 30 of september and 31 of december 2021
PU
03:37pSECO S P A : Update on treasury shares purchase program
PU
03:37pYEAR IN REVIEW : SeaWorld's Work With Animals in Need of Rescue, Rehabilitation, and Return
PU
03:35pGenTech Announces Share Buyback Initiative & Reduces Authorized Share Capital
GL
03:35pGenTech Announces Share Buyback Initiative & Reduces Authorized Share Capital
GL
03:35pWheat, Corn Extend Losses to End a Good Year for Grains -- Daily Grain Highlights
DJ
03:31pOvzon receives 9.8 MUSD order from the Italian Fire and Rescue Service
AQ
03:29pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 50.15% This Year to Settle at $77.78 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:20pNCM Asset Management Ltd. Announces Year End Distributions
NE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global stocks retreat from gains, oil dips as investors reassess COVID ..
2Tesla recalls almost half a million electric cars over safety issues
3China outlines vision for four mega data centre clusters
4Stocks bounce between small gains and losses ahead of New Year, dollar ..
5Global M&A volumes hit record high in 2021, breach $5 trillion for firs..

HOT NEWS