Generational Equity Advises Global Research Group in its Investment by Associates International

Generational Equity, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisor for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the investment by Associates International in its client Global Research Group, Inc. (dba Prospect Direct). The transaction closed December 28, 2021.

Located in Dallas, Texas, Global Research Group (GRG) is one of the fastest growing lead generation companies serving top quality leads to a variety of high-ticket clients in the franchising, education, and wealth management verticals. The Company helps businesses find financially capable candidates to grow their brand or organization. The Company has delivered over 15,000 leads, run hundreds of campaigns, and is now one of the fastest growing lead generation companies in the world.

Associates International (Ai), is located in Wilmington, Delaware. Ai’s Marketing Implementation Solutions helps customers drive revenue and deliver value through print and digital communications. Born out of their long-standing CORE-4 services of printing, direct mail, cloud and wide-format, Ai executes the various elements of branding strategies using the latest digital marketing innovations and top-of-the-line press room equipment.

Generational Equity Executive Managing Director of M&A - Central Region, Michael Goss and his team led by Senior M&A Advisor, Cory Strickland, with support from Vice President, M&A, Jacob Mangalath successfully negotiated the investment by Ai. Senior Managing Director, Brian Hendershot established the initial relationship with GRG.

“As the M&A Advisor and as user of the services of Prospect Direct, I am thrilled to have been able to find the right investor and partner for the company which will help provide the capital and resources to continue on the incredible growth trajectory,” said Strickland.

He added, “I can’t wait to see how the company advances in the coming years.”

