Generational Equity Advises Hopkins Lumber Company of Memphis in its Sale to Private Investor

Generational Equity, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisor for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of its Hopkins Lumber Company of Memphis to a Private Investor. The acquisition closed September 16, 2021.

Located in Memphis, Missouri, Hopkins Lumber Company of Memphis (Hopkins), is a lumber, hardware, landscaping, and building material retailer serving the residential, commercial, and government sectors in the northeastern Missouri. The Company represents all the major brands in the building industry.

Generational Equity Executive Managing Director of M&A - Central Region, Michael Goss and his team led by Senior Vice President, Mergers & Acquisitions, Andrew Byrd, with support from Vice President, M&A, Jacob Mangalath successfully closed the deal. Senior Managing Director, Rick Buchoz established the initial relationship with Hopkins.

“The buyer was a perfect fit,” said Byrd. “We look forward to seeing how the Company continues to grow in the future.”

