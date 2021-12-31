Log in
Generational Equity Advises Hopkins Lumber Company of Memphis in its Sale to Private Investor

12/31/2021 | 04:16pm EST
Generational Equity, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisor for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of its Hopkins Lumber Company of Memphis to a Private Investor. The acquisition closed September 16, 2021.

Located in Memphis, Missouri, Hopkins Lumber Company of Memphis (Hopkins), is a lumber, hardware, landscaping, and building material retailer serving the residential, commercial, and government sectors in the northeastern Missouri. The Company represents all the major brands in the building industry.

Generational Equity Executive Managing Director of M&A - Central Region, Michael Goss and his team led by Senior Vice President, Mergers & Acquisitions, Andrew Byrd, with support from Vice President, M&A, Jacob Mangalath successfully closed the deal. Senior Managing Director, Rick Buchoz established the initial relationship with Hopkins.

“The buyer was a perfect fit,” said Byrd. “We look forward to seeing how the Company continues to grow in the future.”

About Generational Equity

Generational Equity, Generational Capital Markets (member FINRA/SIPC), Generational Wealth Advisors, Generational Consulting Group, and DealForce are part of the Generational Group, which is headquartered in Dallas and is one of the leading M&A advisory firms in North America.

With more than 250 professionals located throughout 16 offices in North America, the companies help business owners release the wealth of their business by providing growth consulting, merger, acquisition, and wealth management services. Their six-step approach features strategic and tactical growth consulting, exit planning education, business valuation, value enhancement strategies, M&A transactional services, and wealth management.

The M&A Advisor named the company the 2017 and 2018 Investment Banking Firm of the Year and Valuation Firm of the Year in 2020. For more information, visit https://www.genequityco.com/ or the Generational Equity press room.


© Business Wire 2021
