Generational Equity : Advises KENPAT Fireproofing in its Sale to Fireproofing Holdings

09/22/2021 | 08:16am EDT
Generational Equity, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisor for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of its client, KENPAT Fireproofing, LLC to Fireproofing Holdings, LLC. The acquisition closed July 30, 2021.

Located in Apopka, Florida, KENPAT Fireproofing, LLC (KENPAT) has been providing spray-applied fireproofing and acoustical products for commercial, institutional, and light-industrial markets since 2014. The Company operates mostly through subcontracts with construction managers and general contractors. It serves small and large clients across the southeastern United States and has built an excellent reputation through its customer-centric approach, expertise, and experience. KENPAT has more than 15,000 successfully completed projects.

Fireproofing Holdings, LLC located in Clearwater, Florida and servicing a wide geographic area, was formed by a group of life safety industry veterans for the sole purpose of acquiring a platform in the fireproofing market. Their focus is to continue to grow KENPAT through delivering quality workmanship and exceptional customer service.

Generational Equity Executive Managing Director, M&A-Technology Practice Leader, David Fergusson, and his team led by Managing Director, M&A, Barry DeWitt, with the support of Vice President Mergers & Acquisitions, Alex Mironov, successfully closed the deal. Senior Managing Director, Thomas Hamm established the initial relationship with KENPAT.

“The strategic acquisition of KENPAT Fireproofing enhances Fireproofing Holdings market presence across the I-4 corridor and beyond and allows FH to enhance product and service offerings for its customers,” said DeWitt.

He added, “I look forward to seeing what the Company will be able to accomplish with enhanced focus and access to more of Florida’s large metro markets.”

About Generational Equity

Generational Equity, Generational Capital Markets (member FINRA/SIPC), Generational Wealth Advisors, Generational Consulting Group, and DealForce are part of the Generational Group, which is headquartered in Dallas and is one of the leading M&A advisory firms in North America.

With over 250 professionals located throughout North America, the companies help business owners release the wealth of their business by providing growth consulting, merger, acquisition, and wealth management services. Their six-step approach features strategic and tactical growth consulting, exit planning education, business valuation, value enhancement strategies, M&A transactional services, and wealth management.

The M&A Advisor named the company the 2017 and 2018 Investment Banking Firm of the Year and 2020 Valuation Firm of the Year. For more information, visit https://www.genequityco.com/ or the Generational Equity press room.


© Business Wire 2021
HOT NEWS