Generational Equity Advises Metro Service Company in its Sale to Royal House Partners

Generational Equity, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisor for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of its client, Tiffany Air, LLC (dba Metro Service Company) to Royal House Partners, a holding of CPS Capital. The acquisition closed November 10, 2021.

Metro Service Company (MSC), located in Bethany, Oklahoma, is a leading air conditioning and heating contractor that specializes in commercial and residential projects. In operation for over 30 years, the Company has developed a broad set of capabilities and has completed work on a variety of projects. The Company has strong relationships with key customers in a variety of markets.

CPS HVAC Partners (dba Royal House Partners) headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a residential and commercial contractor which specializes in HVAC, Plumbing and Electrical services.

CPS Capital Partners, (CPS) located in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, provides business owners with a unique structure that is an attractive option compared to traditional financial or strategic investors. The firm is looking to partner with private companies whose owners are seeking liquidity or growth capital. CPS is primarily focused on opportunities within Canada and the United States.

Generational Equity Executive Managing Director of M&A - Central Region, Michael Goss and his team, led by Senior M&A Advisor, Fred Phillips with support from Vice President, Mergers & Acquisitions, Jacob Mangalath successfully closed the deal. Senior Managing Director, Rick Buchoz established the initial relationship with MSC.

“This is an excellent example of building out a footprint of a larger established operator by acquiring a smaller well-established company, serving both long time commercial and residential customers. It is a win-win for both parties,” said Phillips.

About Generational Equity

Generational Equity, Generational Capital Markets (member FINRA/SIPC), Generational Wealth Advisors, Generational Consulting Group, and DealForce are part of the Generational Group, which is headquartered in Dallas and is one of the leading M&A advisory firms in North America.

With more than 250 professionals located throughout 16 offices in North America, the companies help business owners release the wealth of their business by providing growth consulting, merger, acquisition, and wealth management services. Their six-step approach features strategic and tactical growth consulting, exit planning education, business valuation, value enhancement strategies, M&A transactional services, and wealth management.

The M&A Advisor named the company the 2017 and 2018 Investment Banking Firm of the Year and Valuation Firm of the Year in 2020. For more information, visit https://www.genequityco.com/ or the Generational Equity press room.

