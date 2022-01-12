Generational Equity Advises Pioneer Industries in Its Sale to Ambassador Supply

Generational Equity, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisor for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of its client Pioneer Industries, LLC (dba Pioneer Truss Company and Pioneer Home Center) to Ambassador Supply. The acquisition closed December 20, 2021.

Pioneer, located in Owensville, Missouri, is a leading truss manufacturer, home retail center, and equipment rental provider. In operation since 1995, the Company has established strong market share within the geographic region along with a diversified network of customers.

The Company is dedicated to providing outstanding service, fast turnaround times (on quotes, service, and product delivery), along with reliable quality. Pioneer is Truss Plate Institute (TPI) certified and maintains internal quality monitoring systems. The Company’s skilled crews utilize the most modern computer driven saws and state of the art laser projection systems to ensure accuracy and quality that is repeatable from day to day and job to job. Pioneer also offers an extensive product list at the Company’s home center, which is complemented by a rental division.

Ambassador Supply is located in Fort Wayne, Indiana. The firm’s president and chief executive officer, Brad Crawford stated, “Ambassador Supply is a group of companies that focuses on providing manufactured building products, post frame building solutions and the highest quality building materials to professional contractors within the agricultural, residential and commercial building markets.”

Crawford added, “Ambassador Supply has grown from its first acquisition in 2013 into its current state of $275 million in annual revenue and over 450 employees across multiple states.”

“After 22 years, Chris and I agreed to sign a letter of intent with the intent of selling the business known as Pioneer Industries, LLC, which includes Pioneer Home Center and Pioneer Truss,” said Matthew Lenauer on behalf of his brother and co-owner of the local hardware store and truss plant, Chris Lenauer.

Generational Equity Executive Managing Director of M&A - Central Region, Michael Goss and his team with support from Senior Vice President, Mergers & Acquisitions, Andrew Byrd, successfully closed the deal. Senior Managing Director, Joe Van Voorhis established the initial relationship with Pioneer.

“We are so excited for Chris and Matt Lenauer and Brad and the Ambassador Supply team. This transaction has been a win-win for Chris and Matt, their employees, and all other stakeholders,” said Goss.

He added, “Ambassador is a solid acquirer and operator and will provide additional growth capital to expand the business and provide additional opportunities to Chris as he continues to lead the business forward as well as the existing key managers and employees to continue their own professional development.”

