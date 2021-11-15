Log in
Generational Equity Advises Western Packaging in its Sale to B2B Industrial Packaging

11/15/2021
Generational Equity, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisor for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of its client Western Packaging Inc. to B2B Industrial Packaging LLC. The transaction closed November 1, 2021.

Headquartered in Albany, Oregon, Western Packaging, Inc. buys industrial and agricultural packaging products, including bags, stretch film, polypropylene strapping, totes, and other related products from manufacturers all over the world and sells these products to its customer base throughout the Pacific Northwest.

Leading packaging supplier B2B Industrial Packaging LLC, headquartered in Addison, Illinois, (with multiple distribution centers throughout the U.S.) sells a full range of packaging equipment and supplies including steel strapping, stretch film, and fasteners. The Company is known for its outstanding client service and support with expert reps that are an excellent logistical resource.

Bill Drake, CEO of B2B Industrial Packaging commented, “We are pleased that Western Packaging agreed to join our team as we continue to build out our national platform and look forward to supporting Western Packaging as they continue to grow and serve their clients.”

Generational Equity Executive Managing Director of M&A – Western Region, Stephen Crisham, led by Senior M&A Advisor, Paul Hajek, with support by Sr. Managing Director - Western Region, Lori Galloway closed the transaction.

“It was a great pleasure to work with both the seller and the buyer. Western Packaging will fit perfectly into B2B Industrial Packaging’s portfolio,” said Hajek.

About Generational Equity

Generational Equity, Generational Capital Markets (member FINRA/SIPC), Generational Wealth Advisors, Generational Consulting Group, and DealForce are part of the Generational Group, which is headquartered in Dallas and is one of the leading M&A advisory firms in North America.

With more than 250 professionals located throughout 16 offices in North America, the companies help business owners release the wealth of their business by providing growth consulting, merger, acquisition, and wealth management services. Their six-step approach features strategic and tactical growth consulting, exit planning education, business valuation, value enhancement strategies, M&A transactional services, and wealth management.

The M&A Advisor named the company the 2017 and 2018 Investment Banking Firm of the Year and Valuation Firm of the Year in 2020. For more information, visit https://www.genequityco.com/ or the Generational Equity press room.


