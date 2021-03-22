Generational Equity : Advises Confidential Communications International in Sale to LEXITAS

Generational Equity, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisor for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of Confidential Communications International, LTD to LEXITAS. The acquisition closed March 1, 2021.

Located in Houston, Texas, Confidential Communications International (CCI) was founded in 1978, providing record retrieval, court reporting, nursing summaries, and process serving services. The Company has over 42 years of experience and has built an industry reputation as a dependable partner with law firms, insurance companies and corporations, acting as a third party for both plaintiff and defense counsels.

For over 30 years CCI has been retrieving all types of records by subpoena, patient authorization or court order, in either admissible or non-admissible form. Their in-house staff of trained and experienced process service professionals will serve all the documents that any federal, state or bankruptcy case requires, anywhere in the United States. This includes: subpoenas for depositions, documents, trial subpoenas, summons and complaints, citations, notices and more.

Finally, CCI is a full-service court reporting, legal video and litigation support firm ready to serve clients in Texas, nationwide and worldwide. They have conference room facilities in most major areas in the country should a client need a location for a deposition. Their reporters and videographers are highly qualified professionals who will satisfy any client’s court reporting needs with quality, accuracy and unrivaled talent.

LEXITAS, located in Houston, Texas, is a professional family of legal support companies that offers an array of services including local and national court reporting, legal video, medical record retrieval, registered agent services and legal talent outsourcing.

Their reach is truly national as well as international, and their hundreds of outstanding full-time staff and expert service providers are ready to deploy customized, high-quality solutions to their clients at virtually any time or place.

For legal professionals who have critical and often immediate needs for expert, local and national legal support services, LEXITAS is a strategic partner that furnishes their clients with best-of-breed services, inspires confidence, provides convenience, and delivers value. Since the beginning of 2020, LEXITAS has made ten strategic acquisitions.

Generational Equity Executive Managing Director of M&A - Central Region, Michael Goss and his team, led by Senior M&A Advisor, Tim Cook, with the support of Managing Director, Mergers & Acquisitions, Jacob Mangalath, successfully closed the transaction. Senior Managing Director Ashok Tandon established the initial relationship with CCI.

“This by far was one of the most enjoyable closings I have had with Generational Equity. Zack Miller, the President of LEXITAS was a pleasure to work with by ensuring a smooth transition and closing. And I can’t say enough about Annette Farley, the owner of CCI. LEXITAS is lucky to have her,” said Tim Cook.

