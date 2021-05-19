Generational Equity : Advises Encore Technical Services in its Sale to Wave Imaging Solutions

Generational Equity, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisor for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of its client, Encore Technical Services, Inc. to Wave Imaging Solutions. The acquisition closed April 30, 2021.

Located in North Attleboro, Massachusetts, Encore Technical Services (ETS) is a medical equipment seller and service contractor. The Company focuses on repairing, servicing, and selling diagnostic imaging equipment, specifically ultrasound systems. ETS is continuing to expand its capabilities and is well positioned for growth in an attractive market.

ETS’ highly skilled technicians are available to provide efficient and cost-effective repairs and maintenance service on various ultrasound systems. With the Company’s quick response time, excellent customer service, and on-hand parts inventory, ETS can resolve equipment issues the same day clients need repairs. Most of the Company’s revenue is derived from recurring service and maintenance, but ETS also sells medical device parts and equipment.

Wave Imaging Solutions (WAVE), located in Mentor, Ohio, is a full-service ultrasound sales and service company. Wave has been in business for 20 years selling new and refurbished ultrasound systems and parts.

Generational Equity Executive Managing Director, M&A-Technology Practice Leader, David Fergusson, and his team led by Senior M&A Advisor, Jeff Carignan, with the support of Vice President, Mergers & Acquisitions, Corey Painter, successfully closed the deal. Executive Managing Director Bill Kushnir established the initial relationship with ETS.

“The new ownership of Encore Technical Services is a great fit. Both parties were motivated to conclude this deal which helped it through the typical ups and downs of the closing process. This was a truly successful transaction for both parties, which is what we strive for with all of our clients,” said Carignan.

About Generational Equity

Generational Equity, Generational Capital Markets (member FINRA/SIPC), Generational Wealth Advisors, Generational Consulting Group, and DealForce are part of the Generational Group, which is headquartered in Dallas and is one of the leading M&A advisory firms in North America.

With over 250 professionals located throughout North America, the companies help business owners release the wealth of their business by providing growth consulting, merger, acquisition, and wealth management services. Their six-step approach features strategic and tactical growth consulting, exit planning education, business valuation, value enhancement strategies, M&A transactional services, and wealth management.

The M&A Advisor named the company the 2017 and 2018 Investment Banking Firm of the Year and 2020 Valuation Firm of the Year. For more information, visit https://www.genequityco.com/ or the Generational Equity press room.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210519005144/en/