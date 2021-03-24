Generational Equity : Advises H&K Engineering in Sale to Orbital Engineering

Generational Equity, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisor for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of H&K Engineering, LLC to Orbital Engineering, Inc. The acquisition closed February 5, 2021.

Located in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, H&K Engineering (H&K) is a multi-discipline consulting engineering firm. H&K provides a wide spectrum of engineering, procurement, and construction management (EPCM) services to the refining, chemical and pulp & paper industries. The Company also provides laser scanning services. H&K has a team of highly skilled individuals dedicated to completing its engineering projects on-time and under-budget. H&K Staffing provides in-plant workers on a staffing basis to plants all over the country.

H&K meets its client’s needs through proficiency and experience in consulting, engineering, procurement, and technology applications. Services include engineering, staffing, project management, commissioning, construction management, and procurement. H&K has a solid track record of delivering successful projects on schedule and on budget with industry leading safety performance and high-quality work.

Orbital Engineering, (Orbital), provides engineering, risk mitigation, and project delivery services for Fortune 500 companies and local municipal authorities in mining and metals, energy, chemical and manufacturing, and infrastructure industries in the United States. It offers civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services that comprise feasibility/conceptual studies, scope development and appropriations, detailed engineering and design, facility layout and planning, design optimization, and retrofit installations. Orbital also provides construction delivery services, including construction and procurement support, project management, and staff augmentation.

In addition, Orbital provides asset integrity services, such as inspections, asset management programs, risk evaluations, due diligence, corrective engineering and repairs as well as safety and regulatory services; which include process safety management, ARC flash, fall protection, OSHA/MSHA compliance, site safety management, and environmental compliance. Orbital was founded in 1969 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with additional offices in Houston, Philadelphia, St. Louis, Detroit, and Hammond, Indiana.

Generational Equity Executive Managing Director of M&A - Central Region, Michael Goss and his team, led by Vice President, Mergers & Acquisitions, Jon LePage, successfully closed the transaction. Senior Managing Director Rick Buchoz established the initial relationship with H&K.

“H&K offers an exciting opportunity for Orbital to strengthen and expand its service offering throughout the Gulf region. With a range of high-profile clients, the acquisition of H&K supports the Orbital strategy to be a market leader and provides a major growth opportunity for both businesses through an extended service offering. It will be fun to watch these two great organizations grow together,” said LePage.

