Generational Equity : Advises King's Cupboard in Sale to Private Investor

Generational Equity, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisor for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of its client, West Fork Creations, Inc. (dba King’s Cupboard) to a Private Investor. The acquisition closed February 2, 2021.

King’s Cupboard, located in Red Lodge, Montana, is a manufacturer of premium caramel and chocolate sauces. The Company manufactures sauces to be sold under its brand name, King’s Cupboard, as well as private label products. Chocolate and caramel sauces include:

- Bittersweet Chocolate

- Espresso Chocolate

- Organic Hot Fudge

- Cream Caramel Sauce

- Bourbon Caramel Sauce

- Pear Cinnamon Caramel Sauce

- Organic Caramel Sauce

- Salted Caramelized Fig Spread

The Company is committed to using clean ingredients and adhering to the strictest food safety standards. As a result, many of King’s Cupboard sauces are created using organic ingredients. Furthermore, the Company’s facility has been AA certified by the British Retail Consortium (BRC), a well-known and reputable food safety organization.

Generational Equity Executive Managing Director of M&A – Western Region, Stephen Crisham, led by Managing Director Mergers & Acquisitions, Randy Bernard, with support by Vice President - Western Region, Bo Zhao, closed the transaction. Senior Managing Director, James Carr established the initial relationship with King’s Cupboard.

“It was a pleasure to work with the buyer and seller who are both thrilled with the deal and the outcome of the transition,” said Bernard.

About Generational Equity

Generational Equity, Generational Capital Markets (member FINRA/SIPC), Generational Wealth Advisors, Generational Consulting Group, and DealForce are part of the Generational Group, which is headquartered in Dallas and is one of the leading M&A advisory firms in North America.

With over 250 professionals located throughout North America, the companies help business owners release the wealth of their business by providing growth consulting, merger, acquisition, and wealth management services. Their six-step approach features strategic and tactical growth consulting, exit planning education, business valuation, value enhancement strategies, M&A transactional services, and wealth management.

The M&A Advisor named the company the 2017 and 2018 Investment Banking Firm of the Year and Valuation Firm of the Year in 2020. For more information, visit https://www.genequityco.com/ or the Generational Equity press room.

