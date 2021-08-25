Generational's Harry Higgs Advances to 2021 BMW Championship

Generational Group, a leading middle market investment bank for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce that Harry Higgs, a Generational sponsored PGA Tour golf professional, has advanced to the BMW Championship in the FedExCup playoffs.

Higgs was an impressive 11 under par in the Northern Trust tournament over the weekend (tying for 16th) and advanced to the FedExCup BMW Championship. Higgs surged past a host of other golfers and will now join 69 others to prepare for the BMW Championship at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Maryland. Previously ranked 80th, Higgs is now ranked 69th overall in the FedExCup standings with 810 points.

The FedExCup is a season-long points competition which culminates with the FedExCup Playoffs, a series of three events to determine the FedExCup champion. The FedExCup Playoffs events feature a progressive cut, with fielded 125 last weekend at The Northern Trust at Liberty National Golf Club (Jersey City, New Jersey), 70 for the August 26-29 BMW Championship at Caves Valley Golf Club (Owings Mills, Maryland) and 30 for the September 2-5 Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club (Atlanta, Georgia), where the FedExCup Champion will be determined. Higgs is now into the second leg of the FedExCup Playoffs.

Higgs, born in Camden, NJ and now residing in Dallas, TX, turned pro in 2014. Higgs played on the PGA Tour Latinoamérica in 2015 and 2018. Higgs was runner-up at the 2018 BMW Jamaican Open as well as at the 2018 113 Visa Open de Argentina. He won the Diners Club Peru Open in 2018 and led the Order of Merit, securing a tour card on the 2019 Korn Ferry Tour.

Higgs was one of eight PGA tour rookies to qualify for the 2020 FedExCup Playoffs and one of four to advance to the BMW Championship, ending the season at No. 55 in the FedExCup standings. 2021 season highlights include two top ten finishes, 2nd at the Safeway Open and tied for 4th at the PGA Championship, earning him a coveted invitation to the Masters Tournament.

Ryan Binkley, President & CEO of Generational Group, said, “It has been fun and exciting to watch Harry continue to grow as a player in 2021. We are proud of his accomplishments on the tour this season and the manner in which he has represented our Company. We are looking forward to the BMW Championship this weekend and watching him establish himself as one of the top pros on the PGA tour.”

About Generational Group

Generational Equity, Generational Capital Markets (member FINRA/SIPC), Generational Wealth Advisors, Generational Consulting Group and DealForce are part of the Generational Group, which is headquartered in Dallas and is one of the leading middle market investment banks in North America.

With over 250 professionals located throughout North America, the companies help business owners release the wealth of their business by providing growth consulting, merger, acquisition, and wealth management services. Their six-step approach features strategic and tactical growth consulting, exit planning education, business valuation, value enhancement strategies, M&A transactional services, and wealth management.

M&A Advisor named the company the 2017 and 2018 Investment Banking Firm of the Year and 2020 Valuation Firm of the Year. For more information, visit https://www.generational.com/ or the https://www.generational.com/press-releases

