Genesis Digital Assets Raises $431 Million to Fund Expansion of Industrial-Scale Bitcoin Mining Operations in the US and Nordics

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genesis Digital Assets , one of the largest industrial-scale Bitcoin mining companies in the world, has announced a strategic raise of $431 million, the largest known funding round announced by a bitcoin mining company.

The funding round was led by Paradigm and also included, NYDIG, Stoneridge, FTX, Ribbit, Electric Capital, Skybridge, and Kingsway Capital, who invested $125 million in a previous round earlier this year. Investors in Kingsway Capital include the family offices of Paul Tudor Jones, Paul Marshall, and Winter Capital.

As part of the round, Matt Huang, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Paradigm, has joined the Genesis Digital Assets Board of Directors. Commenting on the announcement, Huang said: "Over nearly a decade, GDA's team have built what we regard as the most impressive bitcoin mining operation in the world. They have everything it takes to continue to scale their operations and make bitcoin mining even more efficient, and we're thrilled to support their mission."

Marco Streng, CEO and Co-Founder of Genesis Digital Assets, said: "As we work towards our goal of bringing 1.4 gigawatts online by 2023, the capital raised from this round will be used to expand our bitcoin mining operations in locations where clean energy is easily accessible. We're excited to have strategic investors on board and look forward to executing on our mission together."

As of September 2021, Genesis Digital Assets data center capacity is at over 170 megawatts, translating into a total hashrate exceeding 3.3 Exahashes (EH/s), which is more than 2.4% of the global bitcoin mining hashrate. Another 8.6 Exahashes (EH/s) will go online during the next 12 months, and by the end of 2023, Genesis Digital Assets expects to reach a capacity of over 1.4 gigawatts.

About Genesis Digital Assets

Genesis Digital Assets is one of the world's largest and most experienced Bitcoin mining companies. Since 2013, founders of the company have built over 20 industrial-scale mining farms, brought over 300,000 miners online, and mined over $1 billion in Bitcoin. Learn more at genesisdigitalassets.com .

The company was founded by five founders, Marco Streng and Marco Krohn from Genesis Mining and three former mining industry executives, Abdumalik Mirakhmedov, Andrey Kim, and Rashit Makhat.

For more information, visit genesisdigitalassets.com .

Contact:

Brett Stapper

Brett@GoFrontLines.com

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.