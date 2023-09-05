Sept 5 (Reuters) -
* GENESIS GLOBAL TRADING TO SHUTTER CRYPTO SPOT TRADING DESK- COINDESK Source text: http://tinyurl.com/4tbeesj7
Japan's Kokusai Electric to list shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange in October - Nikkei
Coming back to China
Wall Street reopened after an extended bank holiday weekend. Macroeconomic data is also back with the first major statistic of the week, unveiled overnight in China, as well as a central bank decision in Australia. China, which announces new economic support measures on an almost daily basis, continues to be investors' focus, often blowing hot and cold on markets. This morning, it's blowing cold.