Genesis and parent DCG reach initial deal with main creditors - CoinDesk

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Digital Currency Group (DCG) and its
bankrupt Genesis unit reached an agreement in principle on a
restructuring plan with a group of creditors, CoinDesk reported
on Monday, citing a person familiar with the matter.
The agreement involves winding down the Genesis loan book
and selling bankrupt Genesis entities, the report added.
Reuters reported last month that Genesis owes creditors more
than $3 billion.
Genesis and DCG did not immediately respond to Reuters'
requests for comment.
Several crypto companies have lately been under pressure as
they try to navigate unprecedented industry-wide turmoil amid
waning investor appetite for digital assets after major exchange
FTX blew up late last year.
Last month, Genesis – which brokers digital assets for
financial institutions such as hedge funds and asset managers –
cut 30% of its workforce in a second round of layoffs in less
than six months, according to a person familiar with the matter.
DCG acquired crypto news website CoinDesk in 2016 after
previously investing in the outlet.
