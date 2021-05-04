Log in
Genetec Clearance camera registry streamlines public/private collaboration, and helps agencies close cases faster

05/04/2021 | 09:30am EDT
MONTREAL, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genetec Inc. (“Genetec”), a leading technology provider of unified security, public safety, operations, and business intelligence solutions today announced an update to its camera registry module for Genetec Clearance™ (Clearance) a digital evidence management system that facilitates collaboration between public safety agencies, corporate security departments, businesses, and the public.

Video evidence is an invaluable tool to help investigators review events, assist the public, and solve crimes. However, the methods used to retrieve recordings from privately-owned cameras are cumbersome and time-consuming, as they rely on officers manually collecting video from the scene. The camera registry module for Clearance offers an entirely digital and automated experience to facilitate the process and provides a new avenue for law enforcement to work closely with residents and businesses in their community.

“Genetec Clearance™ is now our overall case file with everything in it, including all of our evidence and case-related documentation,” said Captain Mike Bell, Identification Division Commander at the Galveston Sheriff’s Office in Texas. “Where we used to keep paper records, we now store everything digitally in Clearance—including crime scene photographs, patrol photos from cell phones, interviews, and all our reports and records. And using Clearance means that, when we have to work with case files for whatever reason, all of the data we need is right there at our fingertips.”

The module allows cities and agencies to create a digital public safety program where businesses, public institutions, and residents can enroll to assist with investigations. Once participants have registered their cameras, detectives can rapidly locate cameras nearby investigations and request recordings to facilitate evidence collection.

Recordings are provided voluntarily by participants and are sent back to the authorities through a secure web portal.  Video exports from any camera system can be shared, so business owners and residents can continue to use their existing equipment without incurring any additional costs to participate in the program. Detectives can then review and preserve videos received from these requests directly from Clearance.

“Investigators are under a lot of pressure to solve cases. Our goal is to provide cities and public safety agencies technology to reduce time spent on mundane tasks and provide methods to collaborate more effectively with businesses and the public.  We’re pleased to offer solutions like Genetec Clearance™ that can be used to build closer partnerships within communities and better leverage the full potential of evidence available to improve public safety,” said Erick Ceresato, Senior Product Group Manager at Genetec, Inc.

For more information about Genetec Clearance and how you can create your own community participation program with the camera registry module, visit: https://info.genetec.com/clearance-camera-registry-features.html

--ends--

About Genetec

Genetec Inc. is an innovative technology company with a broad solutions portfolio that encompasses security, intelligence, and operations. The company’s flagship product, Security Center, is an open-architecture platform that unifies IP-based video surveillance, access control, automatic license plate recognition (ANPR), communications, and analytics. Genetec also develops cloud-based solutions and services designed to improve security, and contribute new levels of operational intelligence for governments, enterprises, transport, and the communities in which we live. Founded in 1997, and headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Genetec serves its global customers via an extensive network of resellers, integrators, certified channel partners, and consultants in over 80 countries.

For more information about Genetec, visit: www.genetec.com

© Genetec Inc., 2021. Genetec, Genetec Clearance, and the Genetec logo are trademarks of Genetec Inc. and may be registered or pending registration in several jurisdictions. Other trademarks used in this document may be trademarks of the manufacturers or vendors of the respective product.

Veronique Froment
Genetec, Inc.
603-548-1429
veronique@highrezpr.com

© GlobeNewswire 2021
