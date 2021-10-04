Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Genetic study of the galls nematode Meloidogyne shows findings to combat its damage in coffee

10/04/2021 | 02:26pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • CATIE participated in the research on the genome of the Meloidogyne nematode; a new precedent to develop strategies against the damage caused by this species in coffee plantations.

October 1, 2021. In spite of the negative impact of the nematode galls of the genus Meloidogyne in the coffee growing areas of Central and South America, it has been a pest that has been little studied through the use of molecular markers, an aspect that motivated the initial interest and purpose of the research "Sequencing of the genome of the coffee galls nematode Meloidogyne exigua", which focuses on a molecular study to know the diversity of this species.

Significant damage caused by the nematodes has resulted in losses of up to 45% in the state of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and between 15-20 C% of central America in its coffee production, so this study sets an important precedent for future research on phylogenomics in Meloidogyne species.

The research was carried out by experts from the University of Montpellier; Université Paul Sabatier; University of Rennes; the National Institute for Agronomic Research (INRAE) and CATIE (Tropical Agricultural Research and Higher Education Center), which provided samples of coffee roots collected at Hacienda Aquiares, Turrialba, and the collaboration of William Solano, researcher in Plant Genetic Resources of the Coffee and Cocoa Agroforestry and Genetic Improvement Unit, in the preparation and review of the final article.

The analysis of the genome of this nematode revealed the variety in the structure of its genetic sequence, which could be related to the different reproductive modes and origin of species. By obtaining all of this molecular information, important findings were obtained to promote comparative genomics in the research and understanding of the evolutionary history of the nematode; thus, developing new strategies to combat its damage in coffee plantations.

"As we learn more about the characteristics of pests such as nematodes, in this case Meloidogyne exigua, we will be able to design more and better strategies for their management and control. In the past, CATIE developed the Nemaya rootstock variety that is tolerant to nematodes. Now, this research, making use of molecular tools, can help to advance more quickly in the processes of genetic improvement against this pest," said Solano.

For more information, here you can read the scientific article of the research.

More information:

William Solano
Researcher in Plant Genetic Resources
Coffee and Cocoa Agro-forestry and Genetic Improvement Unit
CATIE
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Written by:

Dannia Gamboa Solís
Communications Assistant
Information Technology and Communication
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Disclaimer

CATIE - Centro Agronómico Tropical de Investigación y Enseñanza published this content on 04 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2021 18:24:44 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:33pGRENKE AG : GRENKE AG: New leasing business in the third quarter adversely affected by supply bottlenecks; increased momentum expected in the fourth quarter; guidance for 2021 adjusted
EQ
02:32pPRESS RELEASE : GRENKE AG: GRENKE AG: New leasing -2-
DJ
02:32pPRESS RELEASE : GRENKE AG: GRENKE AG: New leasing business in the third quarter adversely affected by supply bottlenecks; increased momentum expected in the fourth quarter; guidance for 2021 adjusted
DJ
02:32pDGAP-ADHOC : Petro Welt Technologies AG: Changes in the Management Board
DJ
02:31pMAJESCO : Accelerates Growth, Product Innovation, Cloud Adoption, Partner Reach, and Market Leadership with Thoma Bravo in Just 12 Months
BU
02:28pPERMA FIX ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:27pBANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S P A : Monte dei Paschi talks enter final stretch
RE
02:26pSTEM INTERNSHIP PROGRAM : Education, Exposure, Experience
PU
02:26pLIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : New Kids On The Block Announce The Ultimate Party With The Mixtape Tour 2022
PU
02:26pAGORA : Live Streaming to Multiple Platforms with Multiple Users
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WRAPUP 3-China Evergrande to raise $5 bln from property unit sale - Glo..
2Tech sell-off drags European stocks lower
3Analyst recommendations: Amazon, BP, Diploma, Southwest Airlines, Union..
4Winter of discontent is coming...
5China Evergrande : Stocks, dollar ease on growth, inflation concerns

HOT NEWS