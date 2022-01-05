Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Genocea to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

01/05/2022 | 05:47pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GNCA), a biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation neoantigen immunotherapies, announced that senior leadership plans to present at the following conferences in January.

Conferences:

Event:Longwood Healthcare Leaders Winter Webconference - Details
Topic 1:Innovation in Cell Therapy
Format:Panel
Date:Thursday, January 6, 2022
Time:1:30 PM ET
Topic 2:Making a Big Impact With Limited Resources
Format:
Date:
Time:		Panel
Thursday, January 6, 2022
5:10 PM ET


Event:

LifeSci Partners 11th Annual Corporate Access Event - Details
Topic 1:Innovative Approaches to Cell Therapy for Oncology
Format:Panel
Date:Friday, January 7, 2022
Time:8:30 AM ET
Topic 2:Cancer Vaccines: Promises, Promises … Has Their Day Come?
Format:
Date:
Time:		Panel
Friday, January 7, 2022
2:00 PM ET


Event:H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT Virtual Conference - Details
Topic:Corporate Update
Format:On demand presentation
Date:Monday, January 10, 2022
Time:7:00 AM ET


Event:Advanced Therapies Week - Details
Topic:Add It Up: 3 Things to Consider for Capacity Expansion
Format:Panel
Date:Wednesday, January 26, 2022
Time:5:00 PM ET

About Genocea Biosciences, Inc.
Genocea’s mission is to identify the right tumor targets to develop life-changing immunotherapies for people suffering from cancer. Our proprietary ATLAS™ platform can comprehensively profile each patient’s T cell responses to potential targets, or antigens, on that patient’s tumor. ATLAS zeroes in on both antigens that activate anti-tumor T cell responses and inhibitory antigens, InhibigensTM, that drive pro-tumor immune responses. We have two ATLAS-enabled programs: GEN-009, our neoantigen vaccine for which we are conducting a Phase 1/2a clinical trial and GEN-011, our adoptive T cell therapy comprising neoantigen-targeted peripheral cells for which we are conducting a Phase 1/2a clinical trial. In addition to our two clinical programs, we are conducting research in several areas where we believe ATLAS could be a key tool in optimizing antigen selection for therapies across a number of diseases. To learn more, please visit https://www.genocea.com.

Investor Contact:  Media Contact:
Dan Ferry  Sarah O’Connell
617-430-7576  soconnell@vergescientific.com 
daniel@lifesciadvisors.com    


Latest news "Companies"
05:58pYANCOAL AUSTRALIA : HKEx Monthly Return Notice December 2021
PU
05:54pSIEMENS ENERGY : Goldman Sachs maintains a Buy rating
MD
05:54pNORDEX AG : Goldman Sachs gives a Neutral rating
MD
05:54pSIEMENS GAMESA : Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
05:54pFormer New Mexico spaceport CFO alleges fraud, retaliation
AQ
05:54pVESTAS WIND SYSTEMS : Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
05:50pFactbox-U.S. automakers line up EV models to take on Tesla
RE
05:48pI AM UP : Locomotive Engineer Martin Fluitt
PU
05:48pNATIONAL STORAGE AFFILIATES TRUST : Company Update January 2022
PU
05:48pAUDINATE : Application for quotation of securities - AD8
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tencent raises $3 billion by trimming stake in Shopee-owner Sea
2Nasdaq posts biggest daily drop since Feb after 'hawkish' Fed minutes
3Stocks slump, Treasury yields rise on fear of a faster Fed pullback
4Macron's blunt language on France's unvaccinated causes furore
5Exclusive: Walmart arm did not deliberately remove Xinjiang goods, Chin..

HOT NEWS