Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Genocide took place in Canadian indigenous schools - Pope

07/30/2022 | 05:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: The Pope made the comment while flying back to Rome after a week-long trip to Canada, where he delivered a historic apology for the Church's role in the policy.

He was asked by an indigenous Canadian reporter on the plane why he did not use the word genocide during the trip, and if he would accept that members of the Church participated in genocide.

"It's true that I did not use the word because I didn't think of it. But I described genocide. I apologized, I asked forgiveness for this activity, which was genocide," Francis said.

"I condemned this, taking children away and trying to change their culture, their minds, change their traditions, a race, and an entire culture," the Pope added.

Between 1881 and 1996 more than 150,000 indigenous children were separated from their families and brought to residential schools. Many children were starved, beaten, and sexually abused in a system that Canada's Truth and Reconciliation Commission called "cultural genocide".

The schools were run for the governments by religious groups, most of them Catholic priests and nuns.


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:52aIran arrests a Swedish citizen on espionage charges -IRNA
RE
05:47aBritain's trains disrupted in second widespread rail strike in a week
RE
05:46aRussia 'running out of steam' in Ukraine, UK spy chief says
RE
05:38aGenocide took place in Canadian indigenous schools - Pope
RE
05:31aIndia's Modi asks states to clear payments to electricity distributors
RE
05:19aBritain's trains disrupted in second widespread rail strike in a week
RE
05:01aNigeria central bank says it is concerned about naira value
RE
04:56aTunisia's foreign ministry summons U.S. envoy
RE
04:50aSwiss set to match EU sanctions if China invades Taiwan - agency chief
RE
04:30aZambia to cancel over $2 billion in loans to address debt woes
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GMM Pfaudler : Recording of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. C..
2VARTA AG: Preliminary results for the first half of 2022 and adjustment..
3UK MILITARY INTELLIGENCE-RUSSIA IS HIGHLY LIKELY TO PREPARE FOR…
4Meta's Mark Zuckerberg: Company's pandemic-era forecast was too rosy
5Indonesia blocks Yahoo, Paypal, gaming websites over licence breaches

HOT NEWS