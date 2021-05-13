Genomic Vision : Announce the Pursuit of Its Partnership With Sanofi and the Successful Completion of Its First Milestone

Regulatory News:

Genomic Vision (the “Company” - FR0011799907 – GV), a biotechnology company that develops tools and services dedicated to the analysis and control of changes in the genome, today announces that they have successfully completed work package one of a three-part research agreement for the genetic characterization of Sanofi cell banks.

In 2019 Genomic Vision started the first part of a partnership with Sanofi Genzyme (the specialty care global business unit of Sanofi), to characterize transformed cell lines for bio-production and to compare proprietary molecular combing technology with other laboratory methods

The results obtained in this first milestone, consolidate Genomic Vision’s working hypothesis and paved the way to a better understanding of the genetic characterization of transformed cell lines.

Molecular combing with the FiberVision® product lines provide single molecule visual output of transgene integration patterns with high sensitivity and quantitative results, without amplification bias.

This has the power to precisely monitor the quality of cell lines and assess their stability throughout the manufacturing process, an essential step in the development and production of numerous biological products including viral particles, recombinant therapeutic proteins, monoclonal antibodies as well as contributing to vaccine production.

In parallel, Genomic Vision, among other industrial companies, continues working with the NIST (National Institute of Standards and Technology) consortium to develop quality control tools to be used in genome editing based therapies.

Dominique Remy-Renou, CEO of Genomic Vision, added: “With resolution, visualization and sensitivity being key requirements for genetic stability and clonality testing, molecular combing is poised to help create a new benchmark for bioproduction and cell line manufacturing. We are satisfied to complete successfully this first milestone and are confident for the next ongoing work. The engagement with Sanofi Genzyme serves as a proof point in how Genomic Vision can expand utility of molecular combing in high growth markets.”

ABOUT GENOMIC VISION

GENOMIC VISION is a biotechnology company developing products and services dedicated to the analysis (structural and functional) of genome modifications as well as to the quality and safety control of these modifications, in particular in genome editing technologies and biomanufacturing processes. Genomic Vision proprietary tools, based on DNA combing technology and artificial intelligence, provide robust quantitative measurements needed to high confidence characterization of DNA alteration in the genome. These tools are mainly used for monitoring DNA replication in cancerous cell, for early cancer detection and the diagnosis of genetic diseases. Genomic Vision, based near Paris in Bagneux, is a public listed company listed in compartment C of Euronext’s regulated market in Paris (Euronext: GV – ISIN: FR0011799907).

For further information, please visit www.genomicvision.com

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT

This press release contains implicitly or explicitly certain forward-looking statements concerning Genomic Vision and its business. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Genomic Vision considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will be verified, which statements are subject to numerous risks, including the risks set forth in the “Risk Factors” section of the universal registration document filed with the AMF on February 9, 2021 under reference number R.21-002, available on the web site of Genomic Vision (www.genomicvision.com) and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Genomic Vision operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Genomic Vision or not currently considered material by Genomic Vision. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of Genomic Vision to be materially different from such forward-looking statements.

This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute and should not be construed as an offer or an invitation to sell or subscribe, or the solicitation of any order or invitation to purchase or subscribe for Genomic Vision shares in any country. The distribution of this press release in certain countries may be a breach of applicable laws. The persons in possession of this press release must inquire about any local restrictions and comply with these restrictions.

