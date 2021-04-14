Genomic Vision : appoints Mark David Lynch as Global Commercial and Marketing Director

Regulatory News:

Genomic Vision (Paris:GV)(the “Company” - FR0011799907 – GV), a biotechnology company that develops tools and services dedicated to the analysis and control of changes in the genome, today announces the appointment of Mark David Lynch as Global Commercial and Marketing Director.

Graduated in microbiology from University of Glasgow, Mark David Lynch has extensive experience in the business development of research and diagnostic devices.

Prior to joining Genomic Vision, Mark spent nearly 10 years at Fluidigm Corporation, a US biotechnology company, where he held different senior management positions, before becoming Head of Sales & Support. He was instrumental in the Company’s expansion, with substantial contribution to the growth of its microfluids business in the US market in 2020. During his career at Fluidigm, Mark has received several performance-related company awards.

Mark began his career in 2003 as Molecular Biology Technician at University of Glasgow, and, before joining Fluidigm in 2011, he worked as Field Application Specialist at Applied Biosystems and Account Manager for Molecular Biology instruments at Life Technologies.

“Integrating a company as innovative as Genomic Vision, with a high-potential technology in the field of research and diagnostics, is particularly stimulating. I’m glad to contribute with my 15 years of experience to the commercial and marketing development of the company,” said Mark Lynch, Global Commercial and Marketing Director of Genomic Vision.

Dominique Remy-Renou, CEO of Genomic Vision, added: “I am delighted that Mark Lynch has joined Genomic Vision as Global Commercial and Marketing Director. Having Mark with us will directly contribute to our company’s strategy to develop and commercialize new applications by molecular combing, essentially into different sectors of the healthcare market. The success of our new portfolio of Services has recently demonstrated the interest of the market in our technology. We look forward to the cooperation with Mark to further expand our presence in the field.”

