Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Genomma Lab Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results Call and Webcast

02/01/2022 | 05:02pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MEXICO CITY, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: LABB) ("Genomma Lab" or "the Company"), today announced that it will report its Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2021 results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 after the Mexican Market (BMV) close. The company also announced that it will hold a conference call on February 24, 2022 at 11 a.m. ET to discuss its quarterly financial results.

Presenters
Mr. Jorge Luis Brake, Chief Executive Officer
Mr. Antonio Zamora, Chief Financial Officer

Date
Thursday, February 24, 2022

Time
11:00 a.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. CST (Mexico City Time)

Dial-in
+1 877-407-0784 (U.S.)
+1 201-689-8560 (International)

If you would prefer to receive a call rather than dialing in, please register via the following link. Please use this option 10-15 minutes prior to conference call start time: Call Me Link

Participants who do not wish to be interrupted to have their information gathered may have provider dial out to them by clicking on the above link, filling in the information, and pressing the green phone button at the bottom. The phone number provided will be automatically called and connected to the conference without any interruption to the participant.
(Please note: Participants will be joined directly to the conference and will hear hold music until the call begins. No confirmation message will be played when joined.)

Webcast
Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2021 Results

Replay
+1 844-512-2921 (U.S.)
+1 412-317-6671 (International)
Replay ID: 13726888
**Available until March 3, 2022

About Genomma Lab Internacional
Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V. is one of the leading pharmaceutical and personal care products companies in Mexico with an increasing international presence. Genomma Lab develops, sells and markets a broad range of premium branded products, many of which are leaders in the categories in which they compete in terms of sales and market share. Genomma Lab relies on the combination of a successful new product development process, a consumer-oriented marketing, a broad retail distribution network and a low-cost, highly flexible operating model.

Genomma Lab's shares are listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker "LABB" (Bloomberg: LABB:MM).

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/genomma-lab-announces-fourth-quarter-2021-financial-results-call-and-webcast-301473281.html

SOURCE Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V.


© PRNewswire 2022
Latest news "Companies"
05:17pLegal tech company Dye & Durham trims loss to $4 million in Q2 as revenues soar
AQ
05:17pOCULUS VISIONTECH INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
05:17pLITTELFUSE INC /DE : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:17pPACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:16pTrump lawyers seek to block subpoenas from New York attorney general
RE
05:16pBusiness Combination of SES and Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. Approved by Ivanhoe Shareholders
BU
05:15pShinyBud Completes Qualifying Transaction for TSX Venture Exchange Listing
AQ
05:15pCorsa Coal Provides Management Update
AQ
05:15pFirm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Announces Early Redemption of 5.30% Convertible Debentures Due May 31, 2022
AQ
05:15pBowman Reaffirms Guidance for Full Year 2021 and Announces Filing of Registration Statement for Proposed Follow-on Public Offering
BU
Latest news "Companies"