Genomma Lab Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Call and Webcast

10/13/2020 | 12:21pm EDT

MEXICO CITY, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: LABB) ("Genomma Lab" or "the Company"), today announced that it will report its Third Quarter 2020 results on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 after the Mexican Market (BMV) close.

Presenters
Mr. Jorge Luis Brake, Chief Executive Officer
Mr. Antonio Zamora, Chief Financial Officer
Mr. Enrique González, Head of Investor Relations

Date
Thursday, October 22, 2020

Time
11:00 a.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. CST (Mexico City Time)

Dial-in
+1 877-407-0784 (U.S.)
+1 201-689-8560 (International)

If you would prefer to receive a call rather than dialing in, please register via the following link. Please use this option 10-15 minutes prior to conference call start time: Call Me Link

Participants who do not wish to be interrupted to have their information gathered may have provider dial out to them by clicking on the above link, filling in the information, and pressing the green phone button at the bottom. The phone number provided will be automatically called and connected to the conference without any interruption to the participant. (Please note: Participants will be joined directly to the conference and will hear hold music until the call begins. No confirmation message will be played when joined.)

Webcast
Third Quarter 2020 Results

Replay
+1 844-512-2921 (U.S.)
+1 412-317-6671 (International)
Replay ID: 13711597
**Available until October 29, 2020

About Genomma Lab Internacional
Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V. is one of the leading pharmaceutical and personal care products companies in Mexico with an increasing international presence. Genomma Lab develops, sells and markets a broad range of premium branded products, many of which are leaders in the categories in which they compete in terms of sales and market share. Genomma Lab relies on the combination of a successful new product development process, a consumer-oriented marketing, a broad retail distribution network and a low-cost, highly flexible operating model.

Genomma Lab's shares are listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker "LABB" (Bloomberg: LABB:MM).

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/genomma-lab-announces-third-quarter-2020-financial-results-call-and-webcast-301151331.html

SOURCE Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V.

© PRNewswire 2020

