Genoox Names Andy Page to lead its Advisory Board

01/27/2022 | 09:17am EST
PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Genoox, the community-driven genomic data platform, today announced that Andy Page has joined to lead its Advisory Board, adding the healthtech veteran's extensive knowledge and understanding of the industry to the company.

Genoox's platform connects clinicians, genetic counselors and healthcare organizations enabling them to collaborate on challenging questions, confirm patient treatment options and contribute to various research initiatives. The database is supported by AI and ML tools and applications, providing a comprehensive analysis of genomic data. As former CEO of Caption Health and former President of 23andMe, Livongo and Everly Health, Page's knowledge and experience in the healthcare industry provides a wealth of knowledge that will help the company scale up quickly.

"Genoox's innovative AI driven platform is disrupting the way the healthcare industry is using genomic insights," said Page. "By making curated real-world data instantly accessible, we assist our growing professional community by accelerating time to answers, providing actionable genetic information and establishing care pathways that support patients at the point of care."

"Andy has tremendous experience with rapidly growing, consumer driven healthcare," says Ohad Arazi, Chairman of the Board for Genoox. "His leadership position on our advisory board will help guide our growth strategy of leveraging accurate and actionable genomic insights that guide clinical decisions and enable more targeted therapy."

"We are honored that Andy Page is joining our team, as we materially accelerate our growth," said Amir Trabelsi, CEO and co-founder of Genoox. "Our community of genetic users has grown four times over the past year with more than 25,000 experts analyzing more than 6,000 genetic cases a month. With Andy's extensive experience in growing companies and reputation in the industry we are poised to further scale up our company in 2022 and beyond."

About Genoox

Genoox harnesses the power of its community to enable actionable insights from the most diverse genomic database supporting geneticists and experts physicians at the point of care. Genoox's cloud-based AI platform, Franklin, connects clinicians, genetic counselors and healthcare organizations, while enabling platform users to make impactful discoveries using the most advanced genomic tools and applications. Genoox is used by over 1,700 health organizations, hospitals and medical facilities in 44 markets across the globe. Visit our website for more information at: www.genoox.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1735446/Genoox_Andy_Page.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1735447/Genoox_Amir_Trabelsi.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1735448/Genoox_Logo.jpg

Media Contact:
Shahni Ben-Haim
NYGC 
shahni@now-you.co.il

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/genoox-names-andy-page-to-lead-its-advisory-board-301469791.html

SOURCE Genoox


© PRNewswire 2022
