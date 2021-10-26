GeoArm Expands With Resideo's Innovative LTEM-P Alarm Communicator for Business or Home Security

Introducing the all-new dual-path alarm communicator that supports either AT&T or Verizon Cellular LTE, Ethernet or optional Wi-Fi/Z-Wave automation control by Resideo Technologies, Inc.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GeoArm, a fast-growing, do-it-yourself brand in smart home and business security, announced today the release of the all-new Resideo LTEM-P dual-path alarm communicators.

Together, GeoArm and Resideo (formerly "Honeywell Home") are adding more alternative technologies for switching away from the traditional overpriced alarm company. With universal compatibility, the do-it-yourselfer can easily add the newly released LTEM-P communicator into most existing security systems. Whether a consumer has a DSC PowerSeries, Honeywell Home VISTA-Series, GE Interlogix NetworX NX-Series, or other burglary intrusion control panel that supports Contact ID, this brand new Resideo communicator is a great choice for low-cost, nationwide, central station alarm monitoring services provided by GeoArm.

"We are excited to offer the new Resideo product line of LTEM-P universal communicators into our brand's portfolio of products and services that our customers have to choose from in advance of the cellular radio sunset dates set to take place in the first quarter of 2022," said Steve Rosenthal, General Manager of GeoArm. With the impending sunset of the cellular 3G/4G AT&T network taking effect in the month of February 2022, and the cellular 3G/4G Verizon network slated to shutdown sometime later in 2022, it was important for users to find a low-priced, cellular 5G LTE radio that offered maximum network longevity.

With an LTE Cat M1 cellular alarm communicator built into the module for use over either the AT&T or Verizon 4G/5G network, this radio was constructed for the strongest signal penetration in the most challenging of installation environments. "Because the Resideo LTEM-P comes with its own plug-in power supply and doesn't require power directly from the panel, it is easy to install in just minutes," said Drew Davis, Operations Manager of GeoArm. The equipment was made by Resideo for a DIY-friendly installation and only requires a screwdriver in order to land just two wires on the takeover circuit board's dialer, keybus or ECP connector.

Having an advanced modular design, the LTEM-P was engineered to be compatible with future control panels and cellular services that have still yet to come. For customers wanting Wi-Fi and/or Z-Wave automation control, they can add the PROWIFIZW communications module at any time. Resideo offers secure web-based services that enable users to remotely monitor and control the VISTA-Series hardwired security systems. These web services enable users to monitor and control the security system using their Android or iOS smartphone, receive email notifications of system events, and receive event confirmations using the Total Connect 2.0 interactive monitoring app.

Media Contacts:

Blake Rosenthal

blake@geoarm.com

877-443-6276

Related Files

ltem-p-resideo-honeywell-home-universal-dual-path-cellular-att-verizon-lte-alarm-communicator-data-sheet.pdf

ltem-p-resideo-honeywell-home-universal-dual-path-cellular-att-verizon-lte-alarm-communicator-installation-setup-guide.PDF

Related Images











Image 1: GeoArm Adds the Resideo LTEM-P Alarm Communicator to Website









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment