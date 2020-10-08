Log in
GeoLinks : Acquires Fixed Wireless Network Assets from TPx Communications

10/08/2020 | 03:10pm EDT

The acquisition expands the company’s network; the fastest growing in the Western U.S.

GeoLinks announced today that it has acquired network assets, including fixed wireless infrastructure and spectrum licenses from TPx Communications (TPx). The acquisition will enable GeoLinks and its partners to leverage its proprietary ClearFiber™ fixed wireless technology to provision enterprise-grade internet for businesses and anchor institutions across the fastest growing fixed wireless network in the Western United States.

While GeoLinks will fold the assets into its existing network, all current TPx customers will remain under TPx management and will be otherwise unaffected by the agreement. Once network integration is complete, customers will have the ability to significantly upgrade their bandwidth, with the majority of the network footprint having scalability up to 1Gbps symmetrical.

“The assets that we are acquiring will streamline our strategic growth and dovetail with the continued innovation we are implementing on our network operations side,” said GeoLinks Co-Founder and CEO, Skyler Ditchfield. “The expertise and commitment to excellence shared by both GeoLinks and TPx will only enhance the benefits brought to customers and partners.”

The acquisition expands GeoLinks’ network footprint in key regions, particularly the Bay Area and Las Vegas. The acquisition includes a commercial agreement, which will make TPx GeoLinks’ largest wholesale customer, with a multiyear contract. Known for provisioning enterprise-grade internet circuits in an expedited time frame of 7 to 10 days, the network expansion will support the company’s mission to provide dedicated, symmetrical circuits for businesses and anchor institutions throughout its expanding network. Already named an Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Company four years in a row, the acquisition further positions the company to continue on its accelerated growth path.

Bank Street Group served as exclusive financial advisor to GeoLinks in connection with this transaction. B. Riley Securities served as financial advisor for TPx Communications.

For more information on GeoLinks, including new product launches and strategic initiatives, please visit www.GeoLinks.com. For media and interview requests, contact Ben Gallagher, GeoLinks’ Communications Director by phone (805) 276-8322 or by email at bgallagher@geolinks.com.

About GeoLinks:

Headquartered in Southern California, GeoLinks is a leading telecommunications company and competitive local exchange carrier (CLEC) public utility, nationally recognized for its innovative Internet and Hosted Voice solutions. Ranked on Inc. Magazine’s Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies in America three-years running, GeoLinks delivers Enterprise-Grade Internet, Digital Voice, SD-WAN, Cloud On-ramping, Layer 2 Transport, and both Public and Private Turnkey Network Construction expertly tailored for businesses and Anchor Institutions nationwide.


© Business Wire 2020
