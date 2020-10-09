Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

GeoLinks : Acquires Fixed Wireless Network Assets from TPx Communications

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/09/2020 | 01:07pm EDT

The acquisition expands the company’s network; the fastest growing in the Western U.S.

GeoLinks announced today that it has acquired network assets, including fixed wireless infrastructure and spectrum licenses, from TPx Communications (TPx). The acquisition will enable GeoLinks and its partners to leverage its proprietary ClearFiber™ fixed wireless technology to provision enterprise-grade internet for businesses and anchor institutions across the fastest growing fixed wireless network in the Western United States.

While GeoLinks will fold the assets into its existing network, all current TPx customers will remain under TPx management and will be otherwise unaffected by the agreement. Once network integration is complete, customers will have the ability to significantly upgrade their bandwidth, with the majority of the network footprint having scalability up to 1Gbps symmetrical.

“The assets that we are acquiring will streamline our strategic growth and dovetail with the continued innovation we are implementing on our network operations side,” said GeoLinks Co-Founder and CEO, Skyler Ditchfield. “The expertise and commitment to excellence shared by both GeoLinks and TPx will only enhance the benefits brought to customers and partners.”

The acquisition expands GeoLinks’ network footprint in key regions, particularly the Bay Area and Las Vegas. The acquisition includes a commercial agreement, which will make TPx GeoLinks’ largest wholesale customer, with a multiyear contract. Known for provisioning enterprise-grade internet circuits in an expedited time frame of 7 to 10 days, the network expansion will support the company’s mission to provide dedicated, symmetrical circuits for businesses and anchor institutions throughout its expanding network. Already named an Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Company four years in a row, the acquisition further positions the company to continue on its accelerated growth path.

Bank Street Group served as exclusive financial advisor to GeoLinks in connection with this transaction. B. Riley Securities served as financial advisor for TPx Communications.

For more information on GeoLinks, including new product launches and strategic initiatives, please visit www.GeoLinks.com. For media and interview requests, contact Ben Gallagher, GeoLinks’ Communications Director by phone (805) 276-8322 or by email at bgallagher@geolinks.com.

About GeoLinks:

Headquartered in Southern California, GeoLinks is a leading telecommunications company and competitive local exchange carrier (CLEC) public utility, nationally recognized for its innovative Internet and Hosted Voice solutions. Ranked on Inc. Magazine’s Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies in America three-years running, GeoLinks delivers Enterprise-Grade Internet, Digital Voice, SD-WAN, Cloud On-ramping, Layer 2 Transport, and both Public and Private Turnkey Network Construction expertly tailored for businesses and Anchor Institutions nationwide.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
01:20pNorway oil strike ends after wage agreement
RE
01:19pIMF chief sees $345 billion financing gap for African states
RE
01:19pAdept Marketing Launches Upright, the First Trust-Focused Public Relations Agency
BU
01:19pAM BEST : to Participate and Exhibit at Annual Insuretech Connect Conference
BU
01:18pCREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG : JP Morgan sticks Neutral
MD
01:17pPUTNAM INVESTMENTS : Announces 19(a) Notices for Closed-End Municipal Funds
BU
01:16pPHILLIPS 66 : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:15pUMB FINANCIAL : Teaching kids good money habits
PU
01:13pTAKE FIVE : Banks, bottom lines, Brexit
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Huawei ousted from heart of EU as Nokia wins Belgian 5G contracts
2BOJ to begin experimenting with digital currency next year
3NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : (NAS) - Additional shares and perpetual bonds released..
4GOLD : Wall St. gains, gold jumps on stimulus likelihood
5EXPLAINER: Central banks eye digital cash to fend off crypto threat

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group