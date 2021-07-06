GeoSLAM : Launches New Solution to Optimise Construction Progress Tracking

A solution to quickly and easily measure the progress of a construction project has been launched by leading SLAM (simultaneous localisation and mapping) technology company, GeoSLAM.

After working closely with the construction industry for almost a decade, GeoSLAM has launched Construction Progress to streamline the monitoring of projects through generated point cloud data.

The solution will help construction companies understand their progress by speeding up an inherently manual process. Utilising an easy-to-use handheld scanner, information collection and progress results (expressed as a percentage complete, with coloured digital images showing the latest project updates) are available both on-site and at head office within minutes.

The data collected is automatically processed, generating a point cloud that is compared to a CAD model displaying easy-to-understand changes on site by date and time.

Being able to see the progress of a project gives site teams and head office clear and objective visibility of progress, helping to avoid missed milestones in the build or costly delays.

Explaining the launch of the software, GeoSLAM CEO, Graham Hunter, said:

“We’ve always advocated for the importance of technology to any business, but even more so today, automated tools like Construction Progress are vital to the longevity of construction companies in particular. This is something completely new for the sector.

“The outlook for the sector looks promising, but one that needs the right tools to face head on. I am confident that Construction Progress will help alleviate some of the pressure construction firms may face in the coming months.”

With the global population predicted to hit 9 billion by 2050, the demand for quicker construction and sustainable building methods, have never been greater.

GeoSLAM recently launched its very own payment plan to lower the upfront cost of ownership by allowing customers to spread the cost of a device with Connect and Construction Progress over 24 months.

For more information on Construction Progress, visit https://geoslam.com/solutions/geoslam-construction-progress/.

