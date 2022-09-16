Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

George Floyd denied posthumous pardon for 2004 Texas drug conviction

09/16/2022 | 12:07pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Workers begin to reopen George Floyd Square in Minneapolis

(Reuters) - A Texas state agency has decided against recommending that the governor grant a posthumous pardon to George Floyd for a 2004 drug conviction, in a reversal of a decision made last year.

The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles board, in a letter sent on Thursday to the Harris County Public Defender's office, said it was denying the recommendation but provided no explanation for the decision.

"After a full and careful review of the application and other information filed with the application, a majority of the Board decided not to recommend a Full Pardon and/or Pardon for Innocence," reads the letter, a copy of which was seen by Reuters.

Floyd was killed in 2020 by Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer who kneeled on the Black man's neck during an arrest after a store clerk claimed Floyd used a counterfeit $20 to make a purchase.

Chauvin, who is white, was sentenced to 22-1/2 years in prison after his conviction on charges of murdering Floyd, whose death sparked protests in cities around the world against police brutality and racism.

Allison Mathis, a lawyer for the Harris County Public Defender's Office, working on behalf of Floyd's family, sought a pardon for Floyd's drug conviction. A former Houston police officer, Gerald Goines, had been accused of fabricating evidence and had about 150 other drug cases overturned, The Hill and other media reported.

Goines' attorney Nicole DeBorde was not immediately available for comment. Goines is also facing two counts of felony murder for a deadly 2019 drug raid in which two people were killed.

If Floyd's petition was approved by the board, the pardon recommendation would have gone to Texas Governor Greg Abbott for a final decision.

Neither the Board of Pardons and Paroles nor the Harris County Public Defender's Office returned phone calls and emails seeking comment on Friday.

(Reporting by Rich McKay in Atlanta; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

By Rich McKay


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:27pChina, AUKUS countries clash at IAEA over nuclear submarine plan
RE
12:26pPeru central bank expects mining investment to fall 3.7% in 202…
RE
12:25pPeru central bank maintains 2022 fiscal deficit forecast at 1.9…
RE
12:24pNearly two-thirds of Argentines see economy getting even worse
RE
12:21pRussia's Putin says Moscow not to blame for EU energy crisis
RE
12:20p'THE SELLING PRESSURE IS FEEDING ON ITSELF : ' ARK, meme stocks tumble as Fed hike looms
RE
12:19pPeru central bank  lowers economic growth projection to 3.0% fo…
RE
12:18pRising energy bills to delay 5G rollout in Europe, Vodafone exec says
RE
12:18pRussia's Putin says Erdogan helping to end war but Zelenskiy not ready for talks
RE
12:17pPeru central bank  lowers economic growth projection to 3.0%  fo…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1HAPAG-LLOYD : JP Morgan remains a Sell rating
2Adobe Expects to Reduce Buybacks Ahead of $20 Billion Figma Deal
3France's Livret A bank savings rate will probably go up again in Februa..
4KION : Goldman Sachs withdraws its Sell rating
5Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. Launches Quantum Bandwidth™

HOT NEWS