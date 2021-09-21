George Lopez Tacos Truck Rolls into Denver with Free Tacos and $10,000 in Cash Giveaways Starting on Sept. 24th

DENVER, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- George Lopez Tacos are rolling into Denver with free tacos via a Taco Truck, starting on September 24 and traveling to four locations over four days. Along with free tastings of the “badass” George Lopez Tacos, Nextbite will give away $10,000 in cash prizes of $500 each to 20 different lucky taco truck diners to celebrate the availability of George Lopez Tacos in the Denver and Colorado area.



Nextbite, based in Denver, is a leading virtual restaurant company that is partnering with restaurants and George Lopez to bring delicious tacos to fans and tacos lovers nationwide.

The taco truck event coincides with George Lopez’s comedy show performances to be held at the Paramount Theater in Denver on Friday, September 24. Along with free tacos, visitors to the Taco Truck will also get a special Uber Eats discount offer to purchase George Lopez Tacos for delivery to their home.

Offered online through an array of Nextbite restaurant partners throughout Colorado, the George Lopez Tacos menu features tender and slow-cooked meats, flavorful toppings, and salsas for a delicious DIY taco experience. The menu also features sides including tasty chips and guac, and tempting churros.

“We are fired up and ready to roll into Denver and surrounding areas so consumers can take a bite of these delicious George Lopez Tacos,” said Alex Canter, CEO and founder of Nextbite. “We are confident that once consumers try these tacos, they will love them and be back for more, ordering fast and easy delivery-only George Lopez Tacos through their favorite delivery app or directly from lopeztacos.com.”

George Lopez Taco Truck Schedule:

Fri. 9/24: Outside the Paramount Theater | Downtown Denver | 4pm - 9:30pm

Sat. 9/25: Sloan's Lake Bazar (inside the market) | Sloan’s Lake | 3pm - 7pm

Sun. 9/26: The Cannabis Station | Five Points | 4pm - 8pm

Tues. 9/28: Details to come

RSVP at www.lopeztacos.com/denver

Nextbite’s virtual restaurant solution for George Lopez seamlessly connects restaurant partners with delivery services like Uber Eats, and directly via lopeztacos.com. Nextbite has restaurant partner locations in more than 20 states nationwide offering George Lopez tacos, with the number of restaurant partners expanding every week.

About Nextbite

Nextbite is focused on helping restaurant partners successfully enter the virtual restaurant space by diversifying their portfolio, using under-utilized labor and kitchen capacity, and driving demand to increase margins and revenue. It enables brick and mortar restaurants to easily enter the delivery-only business, empowering them in the off-premise space. Founded in 2019, Nextbite is the only complete virtual restaurant solution for existing restaurants and kitchens that pairs the proven Ordermark ordering/delivery management solution with a selection of highly visible, on-trend, delivery-only brands. Headquartered in Denver, Nextbite/Ordermark recently closed $120M funding round led by SoftBank.

