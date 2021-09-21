Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

George Lopez Tacos Truck Rolls into Denver with Free Tacos and $10,000 in Cash Giveaways Starting on Sept. 24th

09/21/2021 | 01:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DENVER, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- George Lopez Tacos are rolling into Denver with free tacos via a Taco Truck, starting on September 24 and traveling to four locations over four days. Along with free tastings of the “badass” George Lopez Tacos, Nextbite will give away $10,000 in cash prizes of $500 each to 20 different lucky taco truck diners to celebrate the availability of George Lopez Tacos in the Denver and Colorado area.

Nextbite, based in Denver, is a leading virtual restaurant company that is partnering with restaurants and George Lopez to bring delicious tacos to fans and tacos lovers nationwide.

The taco truck event coincides with George Lopez’s comedy show performances to be held at the Paramount Theater in Denver on Friday, September 24. Along with free tacos, visitors to the Taco Truck will also get a special Uber Eats discount offer to purchase George Lopez Tacos for delivery to their home.

Offered online through an array of Nextbite restaurant partners throughout Colorado, the George Lopez Tacos menu features tender and slow-cooked meats, flavorful toppings, and salsas for a delicious DIY taco experience. The menu also features sides including tasty chips and guac, and tempting churros.  

“We are fired up and ready to roll into Denver and surrounding areas so consumers can take a bite of these delicious George Lopez Tacos,” said Alex Canter, CEO and founder of Nextbite. “We are confident that once consumers try these tacos, they will love them and be back for more, ordering fast and easy delivery-only George Lopez Tacos through their favorite delivery app or directly from lopeztacos.com.”

George Lopez Taco Truck Schedule:

  • Fri. 9/24: Outside the Paramount Theater | Downtown Denver | 4pm - 9:30pm
  • Sat. 9/25: Sloan's Lake Bazar (inside the market) | Sloan’s Lake | 3pm - 7pm
  • Sun. 9/26: The Cannabis Station | Five Points | 4pm - 8pm
  • Tues. 9/28: Details to come

RSVP at www.lopeztacos.com/denver

Nextbite’s virtual restaurant solution for George Lopez seamlessly connects restaurant partners with delivery services like Uber Eats, and directly via lopeztacos.com. Nextbite has restaurant partner locations in more than 20 states nationwide offering George Lopez tacos, with the number of restaurant partners expanding every week.

About Nextbite
Nextbite is focused on helping restaurant partners successfully enter the virtual restaurant space by diversifying their portfolio, using under-utilized labor and kitchen capacity, and driving demand to increase margins and revenue. It enables brick and mortar restaurants to easily enter the delivery-only business, empowering them in the off-premise space. Founded in 2019, Nextbite is the only complete virtual restaurant solution for existing restaurants and kitchens that pairs the proven Ordermark ordering/delivery management solution with a selection of highly visible, on-trend, delivery-only brands. Headquartered in Denver, Nextbite/Ordermark recently closed $120M funding round led by SoftBank.

Nextbite Media Contact:
Lisa Hendrickson/LCH Communications for Nextbite
516-767-8390
lisa@lchcommunications.com 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:03pWill Smith Backs $4 Million Funded Fintech Startup to Take on Wall Street, Arm Investors with Better Insights
PR
02:02pREPORT : Over a Third of Gen-Z and Millennial Workers are Looking for a New Job
PU
02:02pALTAMIR : ThoughtWorks, held by Altamir via the Apax IX LP fund, was successfully listed on the stock exchange.
PU
02:02pPPL : Plan ahead during National Preparedness Month
PU
02:02pALIGHT : data shows employers are playing an increasingly vital role in helping their employees prepare for retirement
PU
02:02pTUSCAN HOLDINGS CORP. II : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
02:02pALMANAC : Raises $34 Million in Series A Funding Led by Tiger Global
BU
02:01pEU hopes to solve Northern Ireland's Brexit trade issues by year-end
RE
02:01pVIVENDI SA : Gets a Neutral rating from Jefferies
MD
02:01pWounded Warriors Family Support Becomes Official Sponsor of Camp Corral
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1World shares sink as China Evergrande fears spark risk off
2China Evergrande's rising default risks shift focus to possible Beijing..
3Universal Music dances to $55 billion in electric stock market debut
4A life and death question for regulators: Is Tesla's Autopilot safe?
5EUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING : Stocks Rebound But -3-

HOT NEWS