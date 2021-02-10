Georgia Department of Agriculture : 01/12/2021 Georgia Vegetable Growers to Vote to Continue Vegetable Assessmen

Press Release

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Tuesday, January 12, 2021

Office of Communications

404-656-3689

Georgia Vegetable Growers to Vote to Continue Vegetable Assessmen

Georgia vegetable growers will vote February 1 through March 2, 2021 to determine the continuation of the Georgia Vegetable Commission marketing order which allows assessment of one cent per marketing unit of vegetables as described in the current marketing order.

The marketing order applies to growers with 50 acres or more of total annual production of the following crops - beans, bell pepper, specialty pepper, broccoli, beets, cabbage, cantaloupe, carrots, cucumbers, eggplant, greens (including collards, turnip greens, mustard and kale), squash ( including yellow, zucchini and winter squash), sweet potato, and tomato.

Funds collected by the Georgia Vegetable Commission are used for research, education and promotion of the crops mentioned above. It is the policy that the commission allocates at least seventy-five percent of money collected toward research projects by the University of Georgia and other research institutions that best serve Georgia growers. Some of the areas previously funded have focused on whiteflies, fungal disease diagnoses and control, viral diseases, variety development, fumigation, and weed control.

The Georgia Vegetable Commission was established by the Georgia General Assembly in 2006 at the request of the Georgia vegetable growers. The marketing order must be reapproved by vote of the eligible vegetable growers every three years by a two-thirds affirmative vote.

If you are a qualified grower and have not received a ballot in the mail by February 10, please contact Andy Harrison:

Andy Harrison

Manager, Commodity Commissions

Georgia Department of Agriculture

Andy.harrison@agr.georgia.gov

(404) 710-1196

###

Media Contacts

About the GDA The Georgia Department of Agriculture (GDA) is the voice of the state's agriculture community. The department's mission is to provide excellence in services and regulatory functions, to protect and promote agriculture and consumer interests, and to ensure an abundance of safe food and fiber for Georgia, America, and the world by using state-of-the-art technology and a professional workforce. For more information, visit www.agr.georgia.gov.