Georgia Emergency COVID-19 Response Project - P173911

The purpose of the Emergency COVID-19 Project in Georgia is to prevent, detect and respond to the threat posed by COVID-19 (Coronavirus) and strengthen national systems for public health preparedness. This project consists of three components. Component one is Emergency COVID-19 (Coronavirus) Response. There are two subcomponents; (i) Case Detection and Confirmation, and; (ii) Health System Strengthening for Case Management. The second component will...
* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature
