Georgia National Innovation Ecosystem (GENIE) Project - P152441

The development objective of the National Innovation Ecosystem (GENIE) Project for Georgia is to increase innovative activities of firms and individuals in the Borrower's territory and their participation in the digital economy. The project comprises of four components. The first component, innovation infrastructure will: (a) develop a network of innovation hubs and innovation centers in selected cities, towns, and villages of the Borrower, as set...
* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature
Disclaimer
World Bank Group published this content on 20 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2021 06:17:02 UTC.