Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Georgia Supreme Court overturns conviction in hot car murder case

06/22/2022 | 12:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Justin Ross Harris sits in Cobb County Magistrate Court in Marietta

ATLANTA (Reuters) - The Georgia Supreme Court on Wednesday overturned the murder conviction of a man accused of killing his 22-month-old son by leaving him in a sweltering sport utility vehicle because he wanted a child-free life.

The court, in a 6-3 decision, ruled that evidence of Justin Ross Harris's affairs should not have been admitted and may have unfairly swayed the jury in its 2016 decision.

Georgia Supreme Court Chief Justice David E. Nahmias reversed the convictions of murder and first-degree child cruelty in the case that had drawn international attention. Harris, 41, had been sentenced to life in prison without parole, plus 32 years.

It is now up to Cobb County District Attorney Flynn Broady, Jr. to decide whether to pursue a new trial. A spokesperson for the district attorney was not immediately available for comment.

Harris remains in prison on a 12-year conviction for exchanging lewd text messages and photos with an underage girl.

Harris had told police he forgot to drop his son Cooper off at day care and drove to work at Home Depot offices without remembering that Cooper was still in his car seat in June 2014.

Defense attorneys described him as a doting father and said the death was an accident.

Prosecutors argued that Harris was unhappily married and killed his son to free himself.

(Reporting by Rich McKay in Atlanta; Editing by Donna Bryson and Bill Berkrot)

By Rich McKay


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:55pGERMANY'S LINDNER : ECB must get inflation under control
RE
12:55pFED'S EVANS : will need to raise rates 'a good deal more'
RE
12:54pBulgarian government loses no-confidence vote
RE
12:47pFTSE 100 Closed Down 0.9% on U.K.'s Inflation Rate Rise
DJ
12:41pGeorgia Supreme Court overturns conviction in hot car murder case
RE
12:41pSouth African stocks fall on hot local inflation data
RE
12:40pLibya's Bashagha says he supports removal of foreign fighters
RE
12:32pU.S. wheat futures firm after sell-off; soybeans weak, corn mixed
RE
12:31pNew BTP Italia orders reach 7.27 bln euros in three days of retail offer
RE
12:26pU.S. refiners to urge White House not to ban fuel exports -sources
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Friday's Russell rebalance may stoke more volatility in nervous stock m..
2Meta and other tech giants form metaverse standards body, without Apple
3China shares fall on economic outlook, HK down on signs of tech crackdo..
4Novartis Gets EU Approval for Tabrecta Lung-Cancer Treatment
5Piedmont Lithium looks abroad amid North Carolina uncertainty

HOT NEWS