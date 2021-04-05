Georgia and South Carolina Publix Pharmacies Open COVID‑19 Vaccination Appointments

Publix’s online reservation system will open Tuesday, April 6, at 7 a.m. Eastern time for Moderna COVID‑19 vaccination appointments at 96 Georgia and 51 South Carolina Publix Pharmacy locations. Some pharmacy locations included in previous distributions are not included this time; however, they might receive vaccine doses in the future. Appointments to receive second doses are not impacted by any change in participating locations.

Although individuals ages 16 and older are eligible in Georgia and South Carolina, the Moderna vaccine is only authorized for those 18 years of age and older.

Appointments

Vaccinations are provided by appointment only, while supplies last, through the online reservation system at publix.com/covidvaccine. Individuals can use the online reservation system to learn if appointments are available at their nearby store.

The system will open Tuesday, April 6, at 7 a.m. Eastern time for appointment times on Tuesday, April 13, through Friday, April 16, in both states. Appointments cannot be made by calling Publix or the Publix Pharmacy.

Georgia locations

Publix pharmacies will administer the vaccine in the following Georgia counties, while supplies last: Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bryan, Camden, Catoosa, Chatham, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Colquitt, Coweta, DeKalb, Dougherty, Douglas, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Fulton, Glynn, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Henry, Houston, Lee, Lowndes, Muscogee, Paulding, Richmond, Rockdale and Thomas. View a full list of Georgia pharmacies offering appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine.

South Carolina locations

Publix pharmacies will administer the vaccine in the following South Carolina counties, while supplies last: Aiken, Anderson, Beaufort, Berkeley, Charleston, Dorchester, Greenville, Greenwood, Horry, Jasper, Lancaster, Lexington, Pickens, Richland, Spartanburg and York. View a full list of South Carolina pharmacies offering appointments for the COVID‑19 vaccine.

Costs and insurance

Vaccinations are provided to eligible individuals, by appointment only, while supplies last, and at no cost to the individual. Customers with health insurance will need to bring their insurance card to their scheduled appointment. Medicare members should bring their red, white and blue Medicare Part B card. Customers without health insurance will need to provide their driver’s license or Social Security number.

Publix pharmacies have also administered the COVID‑19 vaccine to eligible individuals in select Florida, Tennessee and Virginia locations. The company continues to communicate with the states in its operating area to provide COVID‑19 vaccinations as part of their distribution efforts.

The most up-to-date information about Publix’s COVID‑19 vaccination efforts can be found at publix.com/covidvaccine.

