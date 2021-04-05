Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Georgia and South Carolina Publix Pharmacies Open COVID‑19 Vaccination Appointments

04/05/2021 | 02:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Publix’s online reservation system will open Tuesday, April 6, at 7 a.m. Eastern time for Moderna COVID‑19 vaccination appointments at 96 Georgia and 51 South Carolina Publix Pharmacy locations. Some pharmacy locations included in previous distributions are not included this time; however, they might receive vaccine doses in the future. Appointments to receive second doses are not impacted by any change in participating locations.

Although individuals ages 16 and older are eligible in Georgia and South Carolina, the Moderna vaccine is only authorized for those 18 years of age and older.

Appointments

Vaccinations are provided by appointment only, while supplies last, through the online reservation system at publix.com/covidvaccine. Individuals can use the online reservation system to learn if appointments are available at their nearby store.

The system will open Tuesday, April 6, at 7 a.m. Eastern time for appointment times on Tuesday, April 13, through Friday, April 16, in both states. Appointments cannot be made by calling Publix or the Publix Pharmacy.

Georgia locations

Publix pharmacies will administer the vaccine in the following Georgia counties, while supplies last: Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bryan, Camden, Catoosa, Chatham, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Colquitt, Coweta, DeKalb, Dougherty, Douglas, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Fulton, Glynn, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Henry, Houston, Lee, Lowndes, Muscogee, Paulding, Richmond, Rockdale and Thomas. View a full list of Georgia pharmacies offering appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine.

South Carolina locations

Publix pharmacies will administer the vaccine in the following South Carolina counties, while supplies last: Aiken, Anderson, Beaufort, Berkeley, Charleston, Dorchester, Greenville, Greenwood, Horry, Jasper, Lancaster, Lexington, Pickens, Richland, Spartanburg and York. View a full list of South Carolina pharmacies offering appointments for the COVID‑19 vaccine.

Costs and insurance

Vaccinations are provided to eligible individuals, by appointment only, while supplies last, and at no cost to the individual. Customers with health insurance will need to bring their insurance card to their scheduled appointment. Medicare members should bring their red, white and blue Medicare Part B card. Customers without health insurance will need to provide their driver’s license or Social Security number.

Publix pharmacies have also administered the COVID‑19 vaccine to eligible individuals in select Florida, Tennessee and Virginia locations. The company continues to communicate with the states in its operating area to provide COVID‑19 vaccinations as part of their distribution efforts.

The most up-to-date information about Publix’s COVID‑19 vaccination efforts can be found at publix.com/covidvaccine.

Publix, the largest employee-owned company in the U.S. with more than 225,000 associates, currently operates 1,269 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. For 23 consecutive years, the company has been recognized by Fortune as a great place to work. In addition, Publix’s dedication to superior quality and customer service is recognized among the top in the grocery business. For more information, visit the company’s website, corporate.publix.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:39pSUNNIVA  : Announces Commencement of Arbitration and Update on Progress Towards Completion of CCAA Plan
AQ
02:38pMICROSOFT  : Community partnership hosts public vaccine site to help with safe, equitable distribution
PU
02:36pDow, S&P 500 rally to records, boosted by strong economic data
RE
02:36pM/I HOMES  : 3 Resources to Become an Expert on Selling New Home Construction
PU
02:35pIntel CEO to attend Biden meeting on chip supply chain
RE
02:35pDow, S&P 500 rally to records, boosted by strong economic data
RE
02:35pASSOCIATION OF INDEPENDENT MORTGAGE EXPERTS  : Awards Its 2nd Annual AIME Broker Rankings
BU
02:35pCITRINE GLOBAL, CORP. (OTCQB : CTGL) announces that the loan provided to Intelicanna Ltd. (TASE: INTL) in July 2020 under the loan agreement entered between the parties, has been repaid.
GL
02:33pGoldman Sachs plans to return staff to London office - Guardian
RE
02:31pGoldman Sachs plans to return staff to London office - Guardian
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC : GLOBAL MARKETS: Wall Street rides Friday's jobs wave, bonds fret over F..
2TESLA, INC. : TESLA : shares surge after company posts record deliveries
3South Korea's LG becomes first major smartphone brand to withdraw from market
4AIR CANADA : AIR CANADA : After failed takeover, Air Transat seeks help as debt crunch looms
5GAMESTOP CORP. : GameStop Announces At-The-Market Equity Offering Program

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ