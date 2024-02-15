Feb 15 (Reuters) - Georgia prosecutor Fani Willis took the witness stand on Thursday to testify about accusations of conflict of interest in former U.S. President Donald Trump's trial on charges of attempting to overturn his election defeat in that state. (Reporting by Katharine Jackson and Dan Whitcomb)
Stock market news
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day - Thursday at 3 PM ET
Ex ECB chief says central banks should give governments space to invest
White House: Russia's anti-satellite capability is concerning but no immediate threat
US, five European countries extend truce over digital taxes until mid-2024
As earnings loom, Nvidia options traders brace for monster share move
Super Bowl parade victim was Kansas City radio DJ, her son was also shot
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Coinbase, Comcast, Eli Lilly, Nvidia, Uber...
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
European banks and their $1.5 trillion commercial property headache
US retail sales fall sharply in January; weekly jobless claims decline