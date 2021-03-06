Georgia prosecutor probing Trump taps leading racketeering attorney

March 6 (Reuters) - The district attorney investigating
whether former U.S. President Donald Trump illegally interfered
with Georgia’s 2020 election has hired an outside lawyer who is
a national authority on racketeering, a source familiar with the
matter told Reuters.
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has enlisted the
help of Atlanta lawyer John Floyd, who wrote a national guide on
prosecuting state racketeering cases. Floyd was hired recently
to “provide help as needed” on matters involving racketeering,
including the Trump investigation and other cases, said the
source, who has direct knowledge of the situation.
The move bolsters the team investigating Trump as Willis
prepares to issue subpoenas for evidence on whether the former
president and his allies broke the law in their campaign to
pressure state officials to reverse his Georgia election loss.
Willis has said that her office would examine potential charges
including “solicitation of election fraud, the making of false
statements to state and local governmental bodies, conspiracy,
racketeering” among other possible violations.
A representative for Trump did not respond to requests for
comment.
Floyd’s appointment signals that racketeering could feature
prominently in the investigation. It’s an area of law where
Willis has extensive experience - including a high-profile
Atlanta case where she won racketeering convictions of 11 public
educators for a scheme to cheat on standardized tests.
The investigation of Trump focuses in part on his phone call
to Georgia’s secretary of state, asking the secretary to “find”
the votes needed to overturn Trump’s election loss, based on
false voter-fraud claims.
Willis - a Democrat who in January became the county’s first
Black woman district attorney - will have to navigate a fraught
political landscape. She faces pressure from Democrats in
Atlanta and nationally to pursue an aggressive prosecution,
along with scrutiny from Republicans in a state historically
dominated by that party.
Floyd declined to comment when asked about the appointment
but spoke to Reuters about his past experiences working with
Willis.
In 2014, when Willis was an assistant district attorney in
Atlanta, Floyd was brought in as a special prosecutor for the
racketeering case that grew out of the schools cheating scandal.
“It was very much a team effort,” Floyd said of working with
Willis.
The cheating case could provide clues to her strategy for
investigating Trump, legal experts say, while stressing that the
probe is still in its early stages.
If she pursues racketeering charges, Willis will need to
prove a pattern of corruption by Trump, alone or with his
allies, aimed at overturning the election results to stay in
power. While racketeering is typically pursued by prosecutors in
cases involving such crimes as murder, kidnapping, and bribery,
the Georgia statute defines racketeering more broadly to include
false statements made to state officials.
The federal Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations
Act (RICO) was originally passed in 1970 to help tie Mafia
bosses to the crimes of their underlings by allowing prosecutors
to argue they conspired together in a “criminal enterprise.”
Over the years, however, its reach has grown to include
businesses and other organizations as enterprises subject to the
law.
Willis specifically listed racketeering and lying to public
officials in detailing the possible crimes her office intended
to investigate in a Feb. 10 letter to four Republican state
officials, asking them to preserve records related to the case.
“That letter was really a signal to the public that she was
going after a number of possibilities,” said Clark Cunningham, a
Georgia State University law professor.
Georgia lawyers familiar with the state RICO law said Willis
may be considering whether it would apply to alleged false
statements made by Trump and his allies as they sought to
influence state officials to reverse his election loss.
“It’s not a stretch to see where she’s taking this,” said
Cathy Cox, the dean of Mercer University's law school in Macon,
Georgia and a former Georgia secretary of state. “If Donald
Trump engaged in two or more acts that involve false statements
- that were made knowingly and willfully in an attempt to
falsify material fact, like the election results - then you can
piece together a violation of the racketeering act.”
Racketeering, a felony in Georgia, can carry stiff penalties
including up to 20 years in prison and a hefty fine. “There are
not a lot of people who avoid serving prison time on a
racketeering offense,” said Cox.
‘FIND’ THE VOTES
In a Jan. 2 phone call, Trump urged Georgia Secretary of
State Brad Raffensperger, a fellow Republican, to “find” just
enough votes to allow him to win. In the hour-long call, Trump
repeated false voter-fraud claims, insisting he won Georgia by a
landslide and that Democrat Joe Biden received thousands of
votes from people who were out-of-state, unregistered, or dead.
Trump made another phone call in late December to Georgia’s
chief elections investigator, urging the official to “find the
fraud.”
On Dec. 5, Trump called the state’s Republican governor,
Brian Kemp, to urge him to hold a special session of the
legislature to overturn the election results. Three days later,
Trump called Georgia’s Republican attorney general, Chris Carr,
warning him not to interfere with a Texas lawsuit that
challenged the election results in Georgia and other states.
Carr stated publicly that he opposed the Texas lawsuit. The
offices of Kemp and Carr did not respond to requests for comment
for this story.
Willis’ office has indicated it is also examining efforts to
influence the election by Trump’s allies, including a November
phone call made by Republican Senator Lindsey Graham to
Raffensperger to discuss mail-in ballots; false election fraud
claims made by Trump’s then personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, in
testimony at state legislative hearings; and the abrupt removal
of Byung J. “BJay” Pak, a U.S. attorney in Georgia who angered
Trump by not doing enough to investigate his unfounded fraud
claims.
Legal experts say prosecutors could use the pattern of false
statements in a pressure campaign to build a RICO case, but that
Willis would face the burden of proving Trump knew his fraud
allegations were false. In a trial, Trump could argue that he
did not deliberately break the law because he truly believed he
had been cheated, said Kurt Kastorf, an Atlanta attorney and
former U.S. Justice Department prosecutor.
“Trump’s lawyers could reasonably point to portions of the
call with the Secretary of State where Trump seems to be making
clear that the reason they need to do something is because there
is fraud in the election,” he said. “Prosecutors would need to
respond with evidence that this asserted reason is insincere.”
CONSPIRACY TO CHEAT
As an assistant district attorney in Atlanta, Willis
employed the state’s racketeering statute in the complex
test-cheating case - leading to a six-month trial, the longest
in Georgia history.
Willis led a team of prosecutors in laying out the case that
educators had operated a criminal enterprise within the public
school system in a conspiracy to cheat, winning convictions in
April 2015. Willis and her team walked jurors through months of
testimony in the intricate case, which accused 12 former
teachers, principals and administrators of inflating scores on
standardized tests to secure promotions and cash bonuses. Eleven
were convicted; some got prison time.
“I've worked on some pretty intense cases over the years,”
said Floyd, the RICO expert. “But as far as duration and
complexity, that would be hard to match.”
As a private attorney, Floyd is widely respected in legal
circles for his expertise and experience litigating complex RICO
cases. In addition to the cheating case, he helped convict a
former sheriff of Georgia's DeKalb County for ordering the
murder of his elected successor. Floyd successfully defended the
conviction, which included racketeering offenses, all the way to
Georgia’s Supreme Court.
Anti-racketeering laws are a powerful tool for prosecutors,
but building a successful case requires meeting a complex set of
legal requirements, according to Floyd, who wrote the book,
“RICO State by State: A Guide to Litigation Under the State
Racketeering Statutes.”
In 1985, he joined the Atlanta law firm Bondurant Mixson &
Elmore LLP, where he still works. Prior to joining the firm,
Floyd clerked for a federal judge where he was introduced to
RICO cases. “I worked on a few of them there, and my interest
grew,” Floyd said.
