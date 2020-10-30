Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Georgia's Largest Life Sciences Conference to feature Global Innovators and Leaders from Pharma, Biotech, MedTech and Public Health

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/30/2020 | 06:31am EDT

WHAT: Please join us at the 19th Annual Georgia Bio Innovation Summit. This 3-day virtual program is the largest life sciences industry conference to-date. It will feature more than 110 expert speakers & 6 Keynote addresses from leaders in industry, academia and government discussing major trends and issues in medical technology and devices; the changing landscape of the pharmaceutical industry; therapeutics, diagnostics and vaccines; global health; and new and exciting science at Georgia’s universities.

The keynote sessions include a dynamic COVID-19 vaccine panel with senior leaders from Pfizer, Janssen, and Sanofi; a Devices and Data talk with executives from Dell EMC and Philips; and a conversation between global health legends Drs. Bill Foege, Helene Gayle, and Seth Berkley on lessons in disease eradication and how they apply to COVID and beyond. The final day will include remarks from U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue and Dr. Kathleen E. Toomey, Commissioner, Georgia Department of Public Health. View more here.

DATES: November 4-6, 2020

WHERE: Virtual Summit

WHY: Georgia Bio plays a unique role in organizing and coordinating the activities of many companies. Responding to the rapidly evolving COVID-19 public health crisis, Georgia Bio will host a virtual summit to help companies working on treatments, diagnostics and vaccines discuss challenges and opportunities with government officials and other stakeholders. The event will touch on all aspects of the life sciences sector, from biophama to medical devices, digital health, and public health.

For more information, please visit www.georgiabiosummit.org.

MEDIA REGISTRATION: Registration is complimentary for credentialed members of the news media. To request media registration, please contact Maria Thacker at mthacker@gabio.org | 404-966-2027.

ABOUT Georgia Bio (www.gabio.org) is the state’s private, non-profit life sciences association. Members include pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device companies, medical centers, universities and research institutes, government groups and other business organizations involved in the development of life sciences related products and services. Georgia Bio is a division of the Center for Global Health Innovation.

© Business Wire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
06:51aBOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
06:51aAWILCO LNG : Financial calendar
AQ
06:51aFASTLY : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K/A)
AQ
06:51aNVENT ELECTRIC PLC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:51aCHEVRON CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:51aKKR & CO. INC. : Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
BU
06:51aNOVABAY PHARMACEUTICALS : to Hold Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call on November 12
BU
06:50aS.African budget lacks detail on reform implementation, debt will increase says Moody's
RE
06:48aDAIMLER : Truck Buys Minority Stake in Luminar Technologies
DJ
06:47aChevron posts profit on deep cost cuts, improved oil prices
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Tech earnings tsunami buoys Alphabet, sinks Apple
2APPLE INC. : APPLE : late iPhone launch temporarily wiped $100 billion off its stock value
3ASTRAZENECA PLC : BioNTech CEO expects data from late-stage study soon
4World stocks take fresh dip as COVID infection rate weighs
5ALPHABET INC. : Alphabet sales growth revived as advertisers flock back to Google

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group