Georgia's Largest Life Sciences Conference to feature Global Innovators and Leaders from Pharma, Biotech, MedTech and Public Health

WHAT: Please join us at the 19th Annual Georgia Bio Innovation Summit. This 3-day virtual program is the largest life sciences industry conference to-date. It will feature more than 110 expert speakers & 6 Keynote addresses from leaders in industry, academia and government discussing major trends and issues in medical technology and devices; the changing landscape of the pharmaceutical industry; therapeutics, diagnostics and vaccines; global health; and new and exciting science at Georgia’s universities.

The keynote sessions include a dynamic COVID-19 vaccine panel with senior leaders from Pfizer, Janssen, and Sanofi; a Devices and Data talk with executives from Dell EMC and Philips; and a conversation between global health legends Drs. Bill Foege, Helene Gayle, and Seth Berkley on lessons in disease eradication and how they apply to COVID and beyond. The final day will include remarks from U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue and Dr. Kathleen E. Toomey, Commissioner, Georgia Department of Public Health. View more here.

DATES: November 4-6, 2020

WHERE: Virtual Summit

WHY: Georgia Bio plays a unique role in organizing and coordinating the activities of many companies. Responding to the rapidly evolving COVID-19 public health crisis, Georgia Bio will host a virtual summit to help companies working on treatments, diagnostics and vaccines discuss challenges and opportunities with government officials and other stakeholders. The event will touch on all aspects of the life sciences sector, from biophama to medical devices, digital health, and public health.

For more information, please visit www.georgiabiosummit.org.

MEDIA REGISTRATION: Registration is complimentary for credentialed members of the news media. To request media registration, please contact Maria Thacker at mthacker@gabio.org | 404-966-2027.

ABOUT Georgia Bio (www.gabio.org) is the state’s private, non-profit life sciences association. Members include pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device companies, medical centers, universities and research institutes, government groups and other business organizations involved in the development of life sciences related products and services. Georgia Bio is a division of the Center for Global Health Innovation.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201030005060/en/