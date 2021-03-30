Georgia sued for third time over voting restrictions as Delta, Coke face boycott calls

March 30 (Reuters) - Civil rights groups intensified their
legal fight against Georgia's new voting restrictions with a
third federal lawsuit, while Atlanta-based corporations Delta
Air Lines Inc and Coca-Cola Co continued to face
boycott calls from activists who say they need to do more to
oppose the law.
The Republican-backed law, which Governor Brian Kemp signed
last week, strengthened identification requirements for absentee
ballots, gave lawmakers the power to take over local elections,
sharply limited the use of ballot drop boxes, shortened early
voting periods for runoffs and made it a misdemeanor for members
of the public to offer food and water to voters waiting in line.
The lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Atlanta late on
Monday called the law "an attack on democracy itself" and argued
that the cumulative effect of many of the provisions would force
more residents to vote in person on Election Day.
"For some Georgians, this inconvenience may be manageable,"
the lawsuit reads. "But for voters of color and other
historically disenfranchised communities — who already suffer
through disproportionately longer lines than white voters — it
could be dramatic."
The complaint was brought by the Southern Poverty Law
Center, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and the NAACP
Legal Defense and Educational Fund on behalf of several
grassroots groups, including the Sixth District of the African
Methodist Episcopal Church (AME), which includes more than 500
churches in Georgia, and the historically Black sorority Delta
Sigma Theta.
The state already faces two other similar lawsuits brought
by civil rights groups over the law.
Republican lawmakers in several other political
battlegrounds, including Florida and Arizona, are pursuing
voting restrictions as well, which they say are aimed at curbing
fraud.
Delta and Coca-Cola, both headquartered in Atlanta, have
faced boycott calls on social media from critics who say the
companies have not taken a forceful enough stand against the
restrictions.
"While we are disappointed in the outcome, we don't see this
as the final chapter," Coca-Cola said in a statement released on
Monday. The company said it would "continue to press for
improvements to Georgia's election laws in future sessions."
Delta Chief Executive Ed Bastian said in a statement on
Friday that the airline had "engaged extensively with state
elected officials in both parties to express our strong view
that Georgia must have a fair and secure election process" and
that the legislation had "improved considerably" during
legislative deliberations.
"Nonetheless, we understand concerns remain," Bastian said.
In an open letter on Monday, Bernice King, the daughter of
slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., criticized the
Atlanta business community for its "shocking silence,"
especially after last year's civil unrest prompted a national
reckoning on race.
The letter was also signed by the sons of two other civil
rights icons: John-Miles Lewis, the son of the late congressman
John Lewis, and Al Vivian, the son of the late Reverend C.T.
Vivian.
Democrats won Georgia in November's presidential election
for the first time in decades and then followed it up by
sweeping two U.S. Senate races in January, giving the party
narrow control of Congress.
Republican former President Donald Trump has claimed falsely
that his loss to Democratic President Joe Biden was due to
massive voter fraud, including in Georgia.
Multiple state recounts found no significant irregularities.
(Reporting by Joseph Ax
Editing by Colleen Jenkins and Jonathan Oatis)