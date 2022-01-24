Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Georgia to impanel grand jury in probe of Trump bid to overturn 2020 election

01/24/2022 | 04:57pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump holds a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by the U.S. Congress in Washington

(Reuters) -The Georgia prosecutor investigating then-U.S. President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in the state will be allowed to seat a special grand jury to subpoena witnesses to testify against him.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis last week sought to have a special grand jury aid her investigation into the Republican leader's efforts to pressure officials in a state where he lost to Joe Biden.

The Fulton County Superior Court approved the request on Monday, according to a court filing. The grand jury will commence on May 2 and convene for up to a year.

A Trump spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A Democrat, Willis launched the investigation after Trump was recorded in a Jan. 2, 2021, phone call pressuring Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a fellow Republican, to "find" enough votes to overturn his loss. Raffensperger declined.

The transcript quotes Trump telling Raffensperger: "I just want to find 11,780 votes," which is the number Trump needed to win Georgia. Trump has for months before and after the November 2020 election made false claims of voter fraud.

In a statement last week, Trump defended what he called his "perfect" phone call.

Legal experts have said Trump's phone calls may have violated at least three state election laws: conspiracy to commit election fraud, criminal solicitation to commit election fraud and intentional interference with performance of election duties. The possible felony and misdemeanor violations are punishable by fines or imprisonment.

In a recent court filing, Willis specifically mentioned that Raffensperger, whom she described as an "essential witness," had indicated he would only take part in an interview once presented with a subpoena.

In Georgia, a special grand jury can issue subpoenas forcing witnesses to testify but cannot issue indictments. Unlike a traditional grand jury, a special grand jury is devoted to just one case, making it a powerful investigative tool.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Alexandra Ulmer in San Francisco and Jan Wolfe in Washington; Editing by Mark Porter and Howard Goller)

By Kanishka Singh and Alexandra Ulmer


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:00pToronto market pares decline as technology rallies
RE
05:00pNATO sends reinforcements and U.S. puts troops on alert as Ukraine tensions rise
RE
04:58pWall Street shakes off Fed, Ukraine anxiety as oil dips
RE
04:57pGeorgia to impanel grand jury in probe of Trump bid to overturn 2020 election
RE
04:56pFinancials Up In Volatile Session, Amid Wavering Risk Appetite -- Financials Roundup
DJ
04:54pConsumer Cos Climb in Volatile Session -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
04:52pToronto market pares decline as technology rallies
RE
04:52pWall Street reverses, ends higher in late session rally
RE
04:51pBurkina Faso army deposes president in West Africa's latest coup
RE
04:49pYemen's Houthis fail in second missile attack on UAE
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street reverses, ends higher in late session rally
2Wall Street shakes off Fed, Ukraine anxiety as oil dips
3JPMorgan merges EU operations into single German business
4Exclusive: Renault, Nissan, Mitsubishi to unveil 2030 EV plan this week
5Analyst recommendations: Associated British Foods, Equifax, Keycorp, PP..

HOT NEWS