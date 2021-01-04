Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Indexes & Markets

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

Georgia vote, virus surge spark Wall St. slump

01/04/2021 | 05:18pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Wall Street greeted the first trading day of the new year with the biggest sell-off in two months for the Dow and S&P 500 after both briefly touched new record highs.

Investors seemed to be spooked ahead of Tuesday's run-off elections in Georgia, which will determine control of the U.S. Senate and could determine what President-elect Joe Biden can get done during his term.

The Dow fell 382 points. The S&P 500 lost 55. The Nasdaq gave up 189.

Tim Bray, senior portfolio manager at, GuideStone Capital Management doesn't see Monday's pullback as a harbinger of things to come.

"The market likes certainty, and this is creating a lot of uncertainty as it goes forward. We think near term, though, once those elections are settled out, the market's going to continue to head higher on additional fiscal stimulus that will come if the Democrats do sweep the Senate. And if they don't, we think the markets will head higher on the status quo. So either way, the markets are poised to to continue to go higher."

But Wall Street still has to grapple with a health crisis that does not appear to be slowing down despite several approved vaccines.

British PM Boris Johnson on Monday announced another national lockdown, which investors fear will likely dampen the global economy.

Travel and tourism stocks were among the biggest losers of the day. The group - also taking a hit now that the peak holiday travel season is over. Norwegian Cruise Lines sank nearly 7 percent. Hotel operator Marriott was down more than 5 percent and American Airlines fell 4 percent.

But on the upside...Tesla. The electric car company continued its record run to fresh all-time highs. Investors cheered Tesla's better-than-expected vehicle delivery numbers for 2020.


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -1.25% 30223.89 Delayed Quote.0.00%
NASDAQ 100 -1.50% 12694.66485 Delayed Quote.0.00%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.47% 12698.447144 Delayed Quote.0.00%
S&P 500 -1.48% 3700.65 Delayed Quote.0.00%
Latest news "Markets"
05:30pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE Russell cuts three more China firms from indexes after U.S. blacklist
RE
05:18pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Georgia vote, virus surge spark Wall St. slump
RE
04:24pWall Street ends lower on worries over Georgia elections, virus surge
RE
04:04pTSX rises 0.54% to 17,528.23
RE
03:33pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Oil slides with U.S. stocks as OPEC+ delays output decision
RE
12:15pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Slide to Start 2021
DJ
11:32aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Fall to Start 2021
DJ
10:49aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Slip to Start 2021
DJ
10:33aU.S. stocks in 2020: a year for the history books
RE
10:27aTSX rises on gains in materials stocks, upbeat manufacturing data
RE
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : A 2021 VISION: what every fund manager is buying (or selling)
2Wall Street ends lower on worries over Georgia elections, virus surge
3Jack Ma's disappearing act fuels speculation about billionaire's whereabouts
4DONGFENG MOTOR GROUP COMPANY LIMITED : Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot get green light for $52 billion carmaker
5GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC : GLAXOSMITHKLINE : JP Morgan remains Neutral

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ