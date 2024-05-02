STORY: Police cleared the crowd by the parliament building using tear gas and stun grenades fired from within the fortress-like complex. Water cannons were also deployed.

Protesters regrouped, with some lighting a bonfire outside parliament, and others shielding themselves from the water cannon and tear gas canisters. A Reuters eyewitness saw at least one man carried away from the action, his face bloodied.

Ever-growing protests have been taking to the street nightly for almost a month, with a heaving crowd tens of thousands strong shutting down central Tbilisi on Wednesday, the largest anti-government demonstration yet.

The bill, which would require organizations receiving more than 20% of their funding from abroad to register as agents of foreign influence, has sparked a rolling political crisis in the South Caucasus country.

Georgian critics have dubbed the bill "the Russian law," saying it is inspired by laws used to suppress dissent in Vladimir Putin's Russia. Russia is unpopular among many in Georgia, which lost a brief war with Moscow in 2008.